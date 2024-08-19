Introducing Festicrawl: A New Music Festival Pub Crawl in San Francisco

The new San Francisco Entertainment Zones and established events like Street Fairs, Outside Lands and Popscene are helping to make San Francisco the amazing tourist destination that it has always been. Hopefully, Festicrawl can build into an Annual Event that attracts people from all over the area. Post this

Attendees can kick off their crawl at Mayes Oyster House, where check-in will start the day of the event. Each bar on the crawl will have drink specials, and you can take part in fun activities like the "Find the Gnome" contest, plus grab some free glitter and temporary tattoos at Lush Lounge.

Festicrawl isn't just about having a great time—it's also about supporting the local community. Many bars and restaurants are still bouncing back from the challenges of 2020, and events like this are a chance to give them a boost. CrawlSF Owner, Matt Seliga, envisions Festicrawl as an annual tradition that grows every year, bringing in more bands, more bars, and even an outdoor component in the future.

With top-notch local acts like Spooky Mansion, ¿Qiensave?, Tino Drima, Bolero!, Indianna Hale, Plovver, The Carrots, John Courage, Nate Porter, Gopal Slavonic + Tachíria Flamenco, Donovan Plant, Tracy Jones, and more, plus DJs like DJ Yo Celly and CDCM, Festicrawl is shaping up to be a can't-miss event for anyone who loves music and a good time.

Join us on August 24 for what promises to be an unforgettable day of music, drinks, and fun. Check out the event microsite for more details: Festicrawl.com.

About CrawlSF:

CrawlSF is a premier event production company in San Francisco, known for creating unique and engaging events that bring people together to enjoy the best of what the city has to offer. For more information, visit CrawlSF.com.

Media Contact

Matt Seliga, CrawlSF, 1 4155155222, [email protected], https://crawlsf.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE CrawlSF