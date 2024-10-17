Introducing FlashGrid Server for Oracle databases on AWS and Azure

FlashGrid Server maximizes the reliability and uptime of single-instance Oracle databases on the cloud. It is a virtual appliance that prevents outages and provides a reliable foundation for Data Guard FSFO. Post this

FlashGrid Server includes FlashGrid's Active Reliability Framework, which helps you minimize the risk of failures and disruptions caused by infrastructure failures, configuration errors, and software bugs. It comprises of runtime services, monitoring tools, diagnostic tools, and health checks.

FlashGrid Launcher lets you customize and deploy FlashGrid Server with a CloudFormation or ARM template in your cloud account with just a few clicks. This saves time configuring storage, OS, and Grid Infrastructure software. The deployment process is fully automated and repeatable, preventing human error.

FlashGrid Server is the reliable, hands-off alternative to building your own Oracle database server. DIY servers require expensive administration to avoid the risk of downtime because of patchy maintenance and misconfigured infrastructure. FlashGrid Server ensures database operation resilience with best-in-industry configurations of virtual instances, disk volumes, networks, and operating systems. It also comes with 24/7 support with performance optimization and troubleshooting.

To maximize the reliability and uptime SLA of your Oracle Database on AWS or Azure cloud, contact FlashGrid today.

