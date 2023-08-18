Introducing Food Not Phones: A Movement to Reconnect Through Meals and Combat Loneliness - Mark the calendar: Inaugural National Food Not Phones Day is September 19, 2023

"We believe in the potential of mealtimes to rekindle meaningful relationships and inspire genuine interactions. Through this initiative, we aim to reshape the narrative around food and technology, helping us recognize the value of shared moments over screens." Tweet this

Dr. Murthy's public advisory underscores the grave health implications of social isolation, linking it to increased risks of heart disease, stroke, anxiety, depression, dementia, and even susceptibility to viral and respiratory illnesses. Notably, he highlights that frequent phone use during face-to-face interactions erodes conversation quality and diminishes in-person enjoyment.

Supported by major industry leaders, including Hy-Vee supermarkets, Acosta Group, FMI: The Food Industry Association, and the Association of Retail and Consumer Professionals, Food Not Phones is spearheaded by Phil Lempert and the SupermarketGuru team. It encourages individuals, families, and organizations to embrace the joy of mealtimes and the enriching conversations that they facilitate.

Phil Lempert said in a statement, "We believe in the potential of mealtimes to rekindle meaningful relationships and inspire genuine interactions. Through this initiative, we aim to reshape the narrative around food and technology, helping us recognize the value of shared moments over screens."

"More than 35 years of research and thousands of studies from around the globe document that family meals (no matter how you define "family") are advantageous for both physical and mental health. Beyond these benefits, it has been shown time and again that family meals improve family functioning – family connectedness, communication, expressiveness, and problem-solving," added David Fikes, Executive Director of the FMI Foundation and Creators and Stewards of The Family Meals Movement.

"ARC embraces the Food Not Phones movement wholeheartedly! We are excited to inspire a positive shift towards a more present and engaged dining experience for everyone we serve. By putting down our phones and engaging in face-to-face conversations, we not only savor the flavors of our meals but also the special moments that truly matter – the joy of shared experiences, the warmth of laughter, and the magic revealed at the dinner table." Emily Callahan, President of the Association of Retail and Consumer Professionals added.

As part of the initiative's commitment to raising awareness, Food Not Phones invites everyone to participate in designated events throughout the year, starting with the inaugural National Food Not Phones Day on September 19, 2023. This day, dedicated to celebrating the art of conversation and the joy of communal dining, will be a rallying point for individuals to share their mealtime stories using the hashtag #FoodNotPhones on social media.

Furthermore, Food Not Phones aligns itself with the Family Meals Initiative by FMI: The Food Industry Association, further solidifying its commitment to strengthening relationships through the simple act of sharing meals throughout the entire year.

Join #Food Not Phones in combating loneliness and isolation one meal at a time. Together, we can build a world where mealtimes are cherished opportunities to connect, share, and rekindle our most authentic selves.

For more information about #Food Not Phones, its mission, and upcoming events, please visit www.foodnotphones.com and follow us on Facebook and on Instagram.

About Food Not Phones:

Food Not Phones is a transformative initiative designed to rejuvenate human connections through shared mealtimes. Inspired by the insights of US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, the movement encourages individuals to put down their digital devices during meals, enabling them to experience the joy of uninterrupted interactions. Supported by industry leaders, Food Not Phones aims to spread awareness about the profound impact of shared meals on combating loneliness and fostering community. Join us in celebrating National Food Not Phones Day on September 19, 2023, and other significant meal occasions throughout the year.

Phil Lempert, Known as The SupermarketGuru® is one of America's leading consumer trend-watchers and analysts. He is the founder and editor of The Lempert Report and SupermarketGuru.com and the founder of the Retail Dietitians Business Alliance which was acquired by the Association for Retail and Consumer Professionals in 2022.

Established in 1996, the FMI Foundation seeks to ensure continued quality and efficiency in the food retailing system and is operated for charitable, educational and scientific purposes. To help support the role of food retailing, the FMI Foundation focuses on research, education, and resources in the area of health and well-being, which embraces food safety, nutrition and social responsibility concerns. For information regarding the FMI foundation, visit www.fmifoundation.org. #familymealsmonth; #familymealsmovement

Acosta Group is a collective of the most trusted retail, marketing and foodservice agencies empowering brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace. By delivering transformative, commerce-focused solutions and more than 95 years of expertise, Acosta Group connects the company's partners with people at every point in the consumer journey. Comprised of Acosta, CORE Foodservice, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services and ActionLink, Acosta Group understands and anticipates evolving consumer needs, fueling accelerated performance to connect tomorrow's commerce today. For more information, please visit Acosta Group on LinkedIn and at www.acosta.group.

The Association of Retail and Consumer Professionals (ARC) is the master association and parent company for the Category Management Association (CMA), the Shopper Insights Management Association (SIMA), the Space Planning Community (SPACE), and the Retail Dietitians Business Alliance (RDBA). ARC is the overarching body for all new charters, communities, and associations. ARC's mission is to build professional communities that foster excellence and growth across the retail and consumer industries.

