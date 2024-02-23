Introducing Frederick Laundry: Your New Go-To for Clean Clothes, Delivered!

Marissa Misner, owner of Frederick Laundry shares, "We understand the challenges that busy lifestyles and disabilities can present when it comes to laundry, and we're here to offer a solution that meets the needs of our community." Post this

With Frederick Laundry, residents can enjoy the convenience of professional laundry services right at their doorstep. Whether it's busy parents juggling work and family responsibilities, professionals with limited time, individuals with disabilities seeking

assistance, or anyone else in between, Frederick Laundry is here to lighten the load.

"Our mission at Frederick Laundry is simple: to provide top-notch laundry care with unmatched convenience," says Marissa Misner, owner of Frederick Laundry. "We understand the challenges that busy lifestyles and disabilities can present when it

comes to laundry, and we're here to offer a solution that meets the needs of our community."

In addition to its commitment to customer convenience, Frederick Laundry is proud to be a women-owned business and an inclusive workplace. Miranda Misner, someone on the autism spectrum, is our incredible assistant who adds her unique touch and brings warmth and care to every task.

Using state-of-the-art technology and environmentally friendly practices, Frederick Laundry ensures that each load is treated with the utmost care and attention to detail. Customers can easily schedule pickups and deliveries through the user-friendly mobile app or by calling our dedicated customer service team.

Frederick Laundry is set to open its doors in March, bringing a fresh approach to laundry care in the Frederick community. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting announcements as we prepare for our grand opening!

Marissa Misner, Frederick Laundry, (204) 397 - 8012, [email protected], https://www.fredericklaundry.com/

