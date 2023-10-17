Introducing Fundador Triple Madera Sherry Cask Solera Gran Reserva

The latest addition to the Fundador Brandy de Jerez Sherry Cask Collection

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gonzalez Byass USA is releasing Fundador Sherry Cask Triple Madera Solera Gran Reserva this fall, the latest addition to the Fundador Sherry Cask Collection. The Fundador Sherry Cask Collection, to which the Fundador Sherry Cask Triple Madera Solera Gran Reserva belongs, is composed of brandies aged in the best Sherry casks from the oldest winery in Jerez. Fundador, meaning 'founder' in English was created and recognized as Spain's first Brandy de Jerez in 1874.

The Fundador Sherry Cask Collection includes the Fundador Supremo 12, 15 and 18 Solera Gran Reserva Brandies, Fundador Sherry Cask Solera Reserva and the newly introduced Fundador Sherry Cask Triple Madera Solera Gran Reserva. The collection of Fundador brandies has been growing over the years with new products, consolidating Fundador's leadership as a reference for Brandy de Jerez and positioning Fundador as the leading Brandy producer from Spain.

Inspired by brandies from the 19th century Soleras, Fundador Sherry Cask Triple Madera Solera Gran Reserva from the specific Denomination Brandy de Jerez, is produced from specially selected wines for distillation in pot stills (traditional copper discontinuous distillation apparatus), and in columns and coffeys (continuous distillation apparatus) obtaining high quality wine spirit and 'holandas'; aged through the Criaderas and Solera system in American oak 500 litre butts, previously seasoned with select Sherries such as Amontillado, Oloroso and Pedro XimInez.

This is a very old Brandy with the following characteristics:

Color: amber mahogany with orange highlights

Aroma: full, full of spicy notes and winey esters intermingled with hints of fruit, honey, vanilla and toffee

Flavor: extremely balanced, with body, roundness and bouquet. Structured and full of Oloroso, Amontillado and Pedro XimInez vinosity, together with sweet notes of vanilla, candied fruits and caramel. Elegant finish. Long and persistent

Andrew Sinclair, GonzAlez Byass USA Vice President of Sales and Marketing, stated: "We are thrilled that the Fundador Sherry Cask Triple Madera Solera Gran Reserva has been added to the Fundador Sherry Cask Collection, a testament to Fundador's ability to adapt to new times without neglecting tradition."

Due to its triple aging in Amontillado, Oloroso and Pedro XimInez oak casks for three years, Fundador Sherry Cask Triple Madera Solera Gran Reserva is more complex yet softer and easier to drink.

Best enjoyed neat, Fundador Sherry Cask Triple Madera Solera Gran Reserva retails for $37.99 and is available across the United States in 750ml bottle format.

