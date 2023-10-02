Introducing Ghostscale: A Premier Cybersecurity Services Firm Launches in Madison, WI

Industry veterans come together to start a full-service cybersecurity consultancy in Madison, WI focused on continuous year-round security testing, governance, risk, and compliance services.

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new chapter in the realm of cybersecurity has begun as Ghostscale, a cutting-edge cybersecurity services organization, officially unveils its operations in Madison, Wisconsin. Founded by three seasoned cybersecurity and information technology leaders, Ghostscale aims to redefine how organizations protect themselves from emerging cyber threats by offering a comprehensive suite of services, backed by unparalleled expertise and delivered with an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction.

The leaders of Ghostscale bring combined experience of over a century, having run cybersecurity practices for both their own independent companies and large professional services firms. Their extensive knowledge and hands-on experience in the marketplace have inspired the creation of a company that is set to truly change the way businesses approach cybersecurity.

Ghostscale specializes in helping organizations manage their information security and data risk by offering enterprise risk management, compliance assessments, penetration testing, vulnerability management, digital forensics, and incident response. What sets Ghostscale apart is its dedication to a superior level of customer service, providing pragmatic and vendor-agnostic guidance in an ongoing partnership that both understands and prioritizes each client's unique business needs and challenges.

One of the hallmarks of Ghostscale's approach is its commitment to year-round services in addition to traditional point-in-time security and compliance engagements. In an era where threats are evolving and risks are persistent, the company's continuous security testing and governance, risk, and compliance work helps clients become and stay secure on an ongoing basis, not just during an annual assessment or audit.

"Cybersecurity continues to become more complex and is integrated into all facets of business enterprise," said Tina Chang, one of the company's co-founders. "To address this expanding challenge, we've created a consultancy dedicated to cybersecurity. The experience we are bringing to market with Ghostscale can provide guidance from very technical security testing to strategic risk management."

"Ghostscale was born out of the need for a cybersecurity services provider that not only excels in technical expertise but also understands the intricate balance between security and business goals," continues Brad Lutgen, co-founder. "In addition to a team of experts, we are partners in our clients' success stories, empowering them to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape with confidence."

"As the cybersecurity industry has grown, it has created a wide array of organizations attempting to deliver cybersecurity services to their customers," noted D.J. Vogel, co-founder. "What we saw is that most of these organizations were simply running automated tools for security testing or having a single staff member conduct a checklist audit from a published security standard. There was a gap in the market for a team of knowledgeable and passionate experts. We fill that gap."

Ghostscale's comprehensive offerings span various industries and compliance standards, providing organizations of all sizes with the tools they need to safeguard their digital assets and meet compliance with evolving frameworks and regulations, including CMMC, FFIEC, HIPAA, ISO, NIST, and PCI DSS.

For more information about Ghostscale and its innovative cybersecurity services, visit www.ghostscale.com.

**About Ghostscale:**

Ghostscale is a Madison-based cybersecurity and information security services organization built by experienced professionals. The company specializes in enterprise risk management, compliance assessments, penetration testing, vulnerability management, digital forensics, and incident response. Ghostscale differentiates itself through its unparalleled customer service, continuous year-round services in addition to point-in-time engagements, and practical business-driven guidance. With a commitment to quality and a passion for security, Ghostscale's team of world-class experts can help you identify threats and manage risk within your organization.

