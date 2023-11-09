Introducing Granite AGS™, Parkson's Aerobic Granular Sludge Process

Parkson introduces new, innovative wastewater treatment technology utilizing Aerobic Granular Sludge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are proud to present a revolutionary advancement in wastewater treatment – the GRANITE AGS™ Aerobic Granular Sludge Process! This cutting-edge technology harnesses the power of nature to purify wastewater efficiently and sustainably, setting new standards for environmental stewardship and cost-effectiveness.

For the last 100 years, the main element of biological wastewater treatment has been the use of activated sludge. In these systems, aeration and bacteria selection are critical to maintaining the right environment for floc formation. Over the years, various configurations have been developed to achieve lower levels of nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) using multiple tanks, biological selectors, and chemical addition with further clarification and filtration. All in all, activated sludge in all its variations is the norm in the industry.

The advantages of aerobic granular sludge are excellent settleability and robustness of the biological colony. The settleability of the granules is more than 5 times faster than a conventional activated sludge floc due to the dense nature of the colony. Having a denser, better settling sludge allows plants to be designed with smaller treatment basins, reducing capital costs, and providing greater sustainability given more efficient operation. The unique structure of the granular sludge also allows for more efficient simultaneous removal of ammonia, nitrate, and phosphorus versus conventional activated sludge processes.

Join the wastewater revolution with GRANITE AGS™, Parkson's Aerobic Granular Sludge process.

Take the leap towards a greener future with our state-of-the-art technology. Discover how Aerobic Granular Sludge transforms wastewater treatment into an environmentally conscious, cost-effective, and efficient process. Embrace sustainability, meet regulatory demands, and achieve operational excellence with this groundbreaking solution.

