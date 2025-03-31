Introducing GrowthBridge™ Financing - Helping Businesses Escape the MCA Trap by Private Credit Expert Greg Williams

"GrowthBridge™ Financing isn't just another loan—it's a strategic lifeline," added Williams. "Our mission is to help businesses build sustainable growth, not just borrow capital." Post this

"Far too many strong companies find themselves trapped in costly cycles of MCA payments and short-term financing," Greg shares. "GrowthBridge™ Financing offers an intelligent alternative, a smarter path—consolidating burdensome debt into affordable structured payments, freeing up liquidity and enabling businesses to strategically scale."

One recent Elev8 client reduced monthly MCA payments from $135,000 to $28,000, saving more than $100,000 per month, significantly transforming their financial trajectory.

Debt consolidation significantly benefits businesses by addressing immediate financial pressures and enhancing long-term financial stability. According to Business News Daily, this approach allows companies to "meet short-term financial needs while improving their long-term financial standing." Additionally, predictable payments obtained through consolidation enable businesses to redirect their cash flow toward operations and strategic growth initiatives.

Unlike brokers sending applications to countless lenders, Elev8 operates as a specialized Lender Service Provider (LSP) exclusively representing select private credit funds. This unique approach guarantees faster approvals, higher certainty in closing, and highly targeted financing solutions.

Williams, who led Benchmarq Commercial Capital for two decades, brings over 20 years of expertise in alternative lending and private credit structuring. Known for high integrity and performance, he maintains a loan default rate of under 1%, often investing his capital alongside lenders—reinforcing his deep commitment to each transaction.



Elev8 Corporate Finance is a Houston-based Lender Service Provider (LSP) specializing in non-bank financing solutions for lower middle-market businesses. Working exclusively with private credit funds, Elev8 delivers strategic capital for growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and debt restructuring. Learn more at www.elev8cf.com.

