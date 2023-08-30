Introducing GT Investment Management LLC, Registered Investment Advisors

The firm - focused on managing assets and wealth for entrepreneurial and family business clients - is proud to announce its official launch.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GT Investment Management (GTIM), a Registered Investment Advisory firm (RIA) focused on advising and managing assets and wealth for entrepreneurial and family business clients, is proud to announce its official launch.

The firm will offer a wide range of wealth and asset management services, including retirement planning, tax-efficient investing, business lending and cash management, estate planning, and more.

The firm has partnered with Charles Schwab and Amplify Technologies for secure, digital and AI-driven client service and portfolio management.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of our RIA," said Jay Turo, GTIM's Chief Executive Officer. "our new RIA will empower a more holistic personal wealth plus business wealth approach to asset management."

"We are thrilled to introduce GT Investment Management to the market. Our goal is to provide a client-centric approach to investment management," said Randy Fox, the firm's Chief Operating Officer. "In an era where personalization is key, we believe that our team's expertise and our best-in-class technology - combined with our commitment to understanding each client's distinct needs - will set us apart."

With a focus on fiduciary duty and transparency, the firm will always put clients' best interests first and provide clear and straightforward fee structures.

About GT Investment Management

GT Investment Management is a licensed Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals.

Our team of experienced financial advisors has decades of combined experience in the financial industry, a deep understanding of capital markets and investment theses, and for entrepreneurial and family business clients the critical importance of proper diversification and risk management of both business and personal assets and wealth.

At our firm, we believe that personalized service, along with best-in-class technology, is key to our clients' success. We take the time to get to know each client's unique financial situation, goals, and needs. This allows us to create customized strategies that align with their objectives and help them achieve long-term financial success. Visit us at www.gtria.com.

Media Contact

Ani Stepanian, GT Investment Management, 1 310-846-5000 719, [email protected], www.gtria.com

SOURCE GT Investment Management