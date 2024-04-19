Introducing Harlo: Pioneering a New Era in Health Beverages

Siamak Taghaddos Launches A 3-in-1 Wellness Drink Mix Redefining Wellness

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drink Harlo LLC, a groundbreaking wellness brand, announces the launch of its flagship product, Harlo—a unique 3-in-1 drink mix crafted to elevate hydration, energy levels, and recovery like never before. Drinkharlo.com is now live, offering introductory pricing for limited quantities for delivery in June.

Harlo's innovative formula combines electrolytes, creatine, and collagen, delivering a comprehensive solution to support overall well-being. What sets Harlo apart is its use of top-quality ingredients, including Himalayan pink sea salt for hydration, premium collagen peptides for skin and bone support, and creatine for recovery and cognition, ensuring unparalleled efficacy and taste.

The Harlo 3-in-1 is a convenient way to get meticulously curated ingredients that fuel wellness. Rather than taking a bunch of different supplements, Harlo offers the powerful synergy of electrolytes, creatine, and collagen peptides in one easy serving. Each ingredient is selected not just for its individual benefits but also for how they complement and enhance each other.

Formulated for athletes and wellness devotees alike, Harlo is easy to fit into the on-the-go lifestyle. One scoop mixed with 8 oz of water supports hydration, energy, recovery, skin and bones, and cognition all day.

Harlo comes in three refreshing flavors: Citrus Salt, Raspberry Salt, and Orange Salt. Every great-tasting flavor is sugar-free, gluten-free, Paleo and keto-friendly, and features only clean, meticulously-sourced ingredients.

The brainchild of founder Siamak Taghaddos, Harlo marks a significant milestone in the health and wellness industry. With a proven track record of success in launching and scaling multiple companies, Taghaddos brings his expertise and passion for innovation to the forefront with Harlo.

"I'm excited to introduce Harlo to the world and revolutionize the way people approach hydration and wellness," says Taghaddos. "Our mission is to provide individuals with a convenient and effective solution that supports their active lifestyles and helps them achieve their wellness goals. Whether you are training for a marathon or just keeping up with the marathon of your daily life, Harlo will keep you feeling great. "

As electrolytes and creatine continue to gain popularity in the health and wellness space, Harlo emerges as a trailblazer, offering consumers a simple yet powerful way to optimize hydration, energy, and recovery—all in one delicious drink.

For more information about Harlo and to pre-order your supply, visit drinkharlo.com.

About Harlo:

Harlo is a wellness brand dedicated to helping individuals achieve peak performance and overall well-being. Founded by Siamak Taghaddos, Harlo's flagship product is a convenient 3-in-1 drink mix that combines electrolytes, creatine, and collagen to support hydration, energy levels, and recovery. Crafted with premium ingredients and a commitment to excellence, Harlo represents a new standard in performance hydration.

