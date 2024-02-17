Introducing Idyll East, the newest luxury water-front villa community in Leeward, Providenciales. Listed by Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty

Live where the sky meets the ocean. Idyll East's site plan allows for only four 5-bedroom Ocean Front homes and seven 4-bedroom Canal Front homes with private infinity-edge pools, expensive outdoor terraces to enjoy the waterfront Caribbean lifestyle, and private boat docks. Post this

More About the Developer:

Waterloo's' Hospitality Division in Turks & Caicos includes ownership and management of the ultra-luxury private island of Ambergris Cay. Recent accolades they have won include #5 on Travel & Leisure's Five Favorite Resorts in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas of 2023 and World Travel Awards: Caribbean's Leading Private Island Resort 2023. Waterloo's executive leadership team includes talent from top-tier properties such as Jade Mountain in St. Lucia and Secret Bay in Dominica.

Waterloo also owns and manages the Alexandra and Blue Haven Resort in Providenciales, as well as two premier hotels of Belize, the Fort George Hotel and Spa located in Belize City and the Alaia Autograph Collection Resort in San Pedro. For further detail: Waterloo Investment Holdings Ltd website: https://www.wihl.com/

About the Architect

Founded in 2007 by Simon Nicholls and Chris Davies, Coast Architects is one of the leading architectural firms in the Turks and Caicos Islands. In 2009 Rebecca Davies joined the company bringing her exceptional design pedigree and attention to detail to the team. Coast is a small team with offices in Grace Bay and is responsible for designing and delivering some of the most celebrated private homes and estates in the Turks & Caicos. Their portfolio includes continued work with its initial anchor client Parrot Cay, undertaking a mix of residential and resort work for both private clients and the hotel; and boutique resort work, most notably Rock House for Grace Bay Resorts and the Wymara Villas. Coast Architect's website to view their extensive portfolio. http://www.coast.tc/

About the Builder

Over the past 25 years in the Turks & Caicos Islands, J&W Construction Ltd. has successfully undertaken a diverse range of projects, including high-end residential villas, grocery stores, commercial and retail buildings, canal extensions, seawall constructions, resort structures, and renovations. Throughout the years, the J&W team has experienced growth while maintaining a stable core group enabling them to foster strong relationships with local subtrades, architects, engineers, suppliers, and building authorities, ensuring the success and quality of their projects. J&W Construction Ltd's latest portfolio includes South Bank Residential Resort and Ambergris Cay.

Idyll East Brochure: https://www.flipsnack.com/BA7977E569B/idyll-east-leeward-providenciales/full-view.html

For more details contact the listing agent or view the listings on the Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty website.

https://www.sothebysrealty.com/turksandcaicossir/eng/sales/idyll-east-leeward-pr-tca/

About Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty

Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty (TCSIR) is the premier luxury real estate brokerage firm in Turks & Caicos. Boasting a profound track record and significant foothold in all market segments, particularly new development and trophy properties, TCSIR is the go-to resource for developers, investors, home-buyers and sellers in this highly sought-after destination. For more information please visit https://www.turksandcaicossir.com.

