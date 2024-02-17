Introducing Idyll East, the newest luxury water-front villa community in Leeward, Providenciales. Listed by Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty

Waterloo Investment Holdings Limited is excited to announce the development of 'Idyll East', a premier, gated residential community with each residence featuring its own private boat dock, with room for a boat lift and additional small watercraft.
PROVIDENCIALES, Turks & Caicos Islands, Feb. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Idyll East is being developed by the original developer of Leeward's Canal System in the 1990's, Waterloo Investment Holdings Limited (Waterloo). Waterloo has made significant contributions to the infrastructure of Turks and Caicos, including Cheshire Hall Medical Center, Leeward Highway and other roadways, as well as over 300 lots in Leeward. Waterloo is excited to announce the development of this premier 11-villa residential community, adjacent to its existing sister properties, Blue Haven and Blue Haven Marina. This newest development for Waterloo was designed by Coast Architects a leading architect with over 15 years' experience in designing both residential and resort villas in Turks & Caicos Islands.
Idyll East's exceptional design emphasizes true water-front living. The modern facade of each residence is softened with a combination of natural stone walls, brick feature walls, and wood accents. Its location on the Eastern edge of Providenciales grants you front-door access to miles of water for exploration. Boating is made easy for discovering the more than 40 islands and cays in the archipelago. On calmer days, Leeward's bright blue canals and close proximity to the stunning mangrove ecosystem make it the perfect spot for kayaking and paddleboarding. Each residence features its own private boat dock, with room for a boat lift and additional water toys. For boats larger than 42', the adjacent Blue Haven Marina offers a one-stop shop for homeowners and crew. From all-day dining, a sunset bar, and a specialty market for boaters, Blue Haven Marina is an extension of the Idyll East community. Idyll East's on-site amenities will include a pickleball court, state-of-the-art gym and golf simulator, 24/7 security, and on-site management. Pre-construction ownership opportunities include both Ocean Front and Canal Front residences with pricing starting at $4.75m.
More About the Developer:
Waterloo's' Hospitality Division in Turks & Caicos includes ownership and management of the ultra-luxury private island of Ambergris Cay. Recent accolades they have won include #5 on Travel & Leisure's Five Favorite Resorts in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas of 2023 and World Travel Awards: Caribbean's Leading Private Island Resort 2023. Waterloo's executive leadership team includes talent from top-tier properties such as Jade Mountain in St. Lucia and Secret Bay in Dominica.
Waterloo also owns and manages the Alexandra and Blue Haven Resort in Providenciales, as well as two premier hotels of Belize, the Fort George Hotel and Spa located in Belize City and the Alaia Autograph Collection Resort in San Pedro. For further detail: Waterloo Investment Holdings Ltd website: https://www.wihl.com/
About the Architect
Founded in 2007 by Simon Nicholls and Chris Davies, Coast Architects is one of the leading architectural firms in the Turks and Caicos Islands. In 2009 Rebecca Davies joined the company bringing her exceptional design pedigree and attention to detail to the team. Coast is a small team with offices in Grace Bay and is responsible for designing and delivering some of the most celebrated private homes and estates in the Turks & Caicos. Their portfolio includes continued work with its initial anchor client Parrot Cay, undertaking a mix of residential and resort work for both private clients and the hotel; and boutique resort work, most notably Rock House for Grace Bay Resorts and the Wymara Villas. Coast Architect's website to view their extensive portfolio. http://www.coast.tc/
About the Builder
Over the past 25 years in the Turks & Caicos Islands, J&W Construction Ltd. has successfully undertaken a diverse range of projects, including high-end residential villas, grocery stores, commercial and retail buildings, canal extensions, seawall constructions, resort structures, and renovations. Throughout the years, the J&W team has experienced growth while maintaining a stable core group enabling them to foster strong relationships with local subtrades, architects, engineers, suppliers, and building authorities, ensuring the success and quality of their projects. J&W Construction Ltd's latest portfolio includes South Bank Residential Resort and Ambergris Cay.
Idyll East's site plan allows for only four 5-bedroom Ocean Front homes and seven 4-bedroom Canal Front homes with private infinity-edge pools, expensive outdoor terraces to enjoy the waterfront Caribbean lifestyle, and private boat docks.
Idyll East Brochure: https://www.flipsnack.com/BA7977E569B/idyll-east-leeward-providenciales/full-view.html
For more details contact the listing agent or view the listings on the Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty website.
https://www.sothebysrealty.com/turksandcaicossir/eng/sales/idyll-east-leeward-pr-tca/
About Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty
Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty (TCSIR) is the premier luxury real estate brokerage firm in Turks & Caicos. Boasting a profound track record and significant foothold in all market segments, particularly new development and trophy properties, TCSIR is the go-to resource for developers, investors, home-buyers and sellers in this highly sought-after destination. For more information please visit https://www.turksandcaicossir.com.
Media Contact
Annie Lee Borges, Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty, 1649 2310338, [email protected], https://turksandcaicossir.com/
SOURCE Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty
Share this article