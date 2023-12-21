Introducing IMINDNOW: The Ultimate English/Spanish Bilingual Mental Health and Wellness App for Leaders Available for Android and iOS

I-M.I.N.D.™ created IMINDNOW, a comprehensive wellness bilingual (Spanish/English) app designed to empower leaders – parents, managers, business owners, entrepreneurs, influencers, and anyone who wants to improve their leadership skills - on their journey toward well-being and success was launched December 14th,2023.

WINDERMERE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leadership can be both rewarding and demanding, and for leaders, the challenges can be even more pronounced. IMINDNOW is here to provide a transformative solution, combining leadership development and mental health and well-being support, ensuring a balanced and fulfilling life.

María Feaster, founder of I-M.I.N.D.™ Inc, who has benefited from the mindfulness practice created IMINDNOW so that the English/Spanish speaking community has access to inspiring and uplifting content that transforms their mind, spirit, and body.

"As leaders - parents, managers, business owners, entrepreneurs, and influencers, we experience challenges such as decision-making, time management, stress management, and conflict resolution, among others. We need to take care of our well-being to succeed in the workplace, our families, and friendships. I created IMINDNOW to empower the English/Spanish speaking leaders to transform their mind, spirit, and body during their journey toward well-being and success," says Maria.

IMINDNOW Transforms The Mind, Spirit, and Body for Leaders Everywhere.

1. Leadership support: IMINDNOW offers a wide range of content in numerous categories that users can select according to their need and interest and that will holistically result in a journey toward well-being and success.

2. Leadership Development Tool: IMINDNOW integrates leadership development categories designed to help users refine their leadership skills, emotional intelligence, and decision-making abilities.

3. Business Success: IMINDNOW offers resources to business owners and entrepreneurs for managing stress, enhancing productivity, and driving business success.

4. Breathing Notifications: in IMINDNOW users can program notifications to remind them to breathe consciously and, in this way, to be in the here and now.

5. Self-assessment: users can track their mood, according to the content they listen to daily.

6. Community and Support: users can connect with a global community of like-minded individuals. It makes it easy to keep in touch with the groups the users create and those the users are invited to where they can share information to strengthen their leadership, growth, and empowerment. Users can learn from others while providing and receiving support in a welcoming environment.

7. Daily Growth: IMINDNOW provides daily motivational quotes to start your day with optimism and energy.

8. Bilingual Spanish / English App: IMINDNOW is completely English / Spanish bilingual, which is ideal for users who want to learn, practice, and perfect their second language while improving their well-being.

9. 24/7 Accessibility: IMINDNOW is accessible anytime, anywhere, ensuring users can access mental health and wellness resources and leadership support when they need it most.

What makes IMINDNOW different?

Leaders - parents, managers, business owners, entrepreneurs, and influencers- often sacrifice their own well-being for the success of their organizations and families. I-M.I.N.D.™ recognizes the importance of self-care for leaders. By providing practical tools for mental health and leadership development, IMINDNOW empowers its users to navigate the complexities of well-being and success.

Availability:

The IMINDNOW app is now available for download on both Android and iOS devices. Whether you're an experienced leader, a parent, a manager, a business owner, an entrepreneur, an influencer, or someone who wants to improve their leadership skills, IMINDNOW is your dedicated companion in the pursuit of balanced leadership while staying mentally fit.

Unlock your full potential as a leader with IMINDNOW. Download the app today and embark on a transformative journey.

I-M.I.N.D.- BREATH DEEP AND EMPOWER YOUR BODY, SPIRIT, AND MIND.

If you would like to learn more about IMINDNOW, go to www.imindnow.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/i-m-i-n-d/?viewAsMember=true, and https://www.facebook.com/Imindnow

Media Contact

Maria Feaster

[email protected]

847-401-9944

Pull Quote

I-M.I.N.D.- BREATH DEEP AND EMPOWER YOUR BODY, SPIRIT, AND MIND.

Media Contact

MARIA DEL ROCIO FEASTER, I-MIND INC, 1 8474019944, [email protected], www.imindnow.com

SOURCE I-MIND INC