Introducing IRIS: The First Smart Imaging Software for Dentistry

Overjet's IRIS combines cloud-based imaging with artificial intelligence — enabling dentists and patients to understand X-rays like never before.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Overjet, the world-leader in dental AI, today introduced the new standard for dental imaging: IRIS.

IRIS is the world's first smart imaging software. It brings together imaging and AI in one workflow, via technology that is cleared by the FDA to transform blurry, black-and-white X-rays into clear, full color images. These images highlight oral diseases and anatomical structures, with millimeter-level precision. Importantly, because IRIS integrates AI into its imaging software, dentists can capture, enhance, analyze, and explain their patient's images on a single screen.

"IRIS doesn't just capture images. It understands them," said Overjet CEO Wardah Inam. "For years, we've witnessed the power of artificial intelligence to enhance both diagnostic precision and patient understanding. But now — by bringing AI directly into the imaging software — IRIS will make this technology a fundamental part of every single dentist's workflow."

Overjet spent the last 18 months designing, building, and testing IRIS to create the ultimate dental imaging software, based on millions of X-rays and feedback from pilot customers. The end result was a product that combines all their favorite existing features with several world-first capabilities:

Anytime, anywhere access: IRIS is based in the cloud, and also works in "offline mode," so customers always have access to their images. This includes historical images taken over the past seven years as well, with unlimited storage and best-in-class security.

AI-powered image enhancement: IRIS is FDA-cleared to enhance the quality of blurry and low-resolution X-rays, using a proprietary machine learning architecture. Unlike conventional image filters, IRIS can intelligently remove visual "noise" without losing important clinical details, such as the subtle markers of tooth decay.

AI-powered clinical analysis: IRIS incorporates Overjet's unique ability to detect, quantity, and outline oral diseases, including caries (cavities), periapical radiolucency (PARL), and calculus (hardened plaque). Now, these precise AI findings are automatically added to every image.

Many pilot customers have already achieved transformative results with IRIS. Dr. Phillip Kraver of Cape Dental Care noticed the difference of Smart Imaging from day one. Overjet's team integrated IRIS with Cape Dental Care's sensors and systems over the weekend, in a "seamless experience." Since then, he has found that "it actually makes looking at X-rays fun" — in particular when the colorful AI annotations reveal clinical conditions that he "didn't expect to see."

"IRIS is one of the best investments I've ever made for my patients," Dr. Kraver said. "The AI shows me important findings that I simply couldn't see without it, on a standard X-ray. Once you get IRIS, it's a no-brainer."

Overjet is the world-leader in dental AI. Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard University, Overjet builds artificial intelligence that helps dental organizations give patients the highest quality of care. Our FDA-cleared technology is the first objective standard for making oral health decisions — so that dentists can detect pathologies with precision and educate patients with confidence. To learn more, visit: Overjet.com.

