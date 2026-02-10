Introducing iSpot SAGE: The Proprietary Agentic AI Platform Powered by Video Advertising's Most Trusted Data

Two years in the making, SAGE leverages iSpot's comprehensive ad data to serve as the industry backbone for the next generation of ROI-minded marketing intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iSpot, the cross-platform TV ad measurement and attribution company, today announced the launch of iSpot SAGE, an agentic AI-powered platform years in the making that revolutionizes how independent measurement can be leveraged to unlock new insights, accelerate workflows, drive better consumer connections and assure advertising effectiveness.

In order for SAGE to generate deep insights from its data, iSpot made significant investment in NVIDIA AI servers. Substantial compute is required to extract metadata and storylines from every frame of every ad (2.5 million ads) and to compile themes from every verbatim survey response (~100M verbatims).

Developed over two years with active input and testing from some of America's top brands, such as General Motors and Airbnb, iSpot SAGE instantly transforms big data from every frame of advertising campaigns, persistent survey-based consumer testing and audience and outcome measurement across the broader ad ecosystem into actionable insights. SAGE will offer brands a holistic view of the marketplace – spanning 185 TV networks, 500 publishers and data from tens of thousands of distinct brands.

"The market has made it clear that a trusted model, grounded in expert data, is the only AI they want for their video investments. iSpot SAGE delivers on this by pairing the productivity gains of AI with a partner who knows their data better than anyone, eliminating the doubt and manual busy work that has plagued campaign optimization for years," said Miles Drayton, Global Director, Marketing Intelligence, General Motors.

The iSpot SAGE platform deploys agentic AI following years of investment into research and development as the company sought to perfect machine learning models applied to its robust and foundational advertising data set. It also marks the next generation of applications and capabilities for iSpot, which first modernized TV ad measurement by introducing real-time comprehensive ad intelligence using machine learning and automations starting in 2012.

"iSpot is the leader in real-time video ad analytics across creative, audience and outcomes," says Sean Muller, CEO, Founder, iSpot. "Now we are putting our massive proprietary intelligence to work in AI models that the industry can trust, and with our continued mission to modernize the TV marketplace with insights that are fast, accurate and actionable."

"The primary goal for advertising is driving better connections with our customers and conveying information. iSpot SAGE is a great example of how we're investing in innovations that drive better emotional resonance and recall," said Kyler Blackmore, Media Director at Balance of Nature.

iSpot SAGE for Creative

The first wave of product availability is focused on helping marketers forge previously impossible connections between creative elements, consumer perceptions and industry intelligence.

iSpot SAGE moves beyond generalist AI by offering a suite of specialized tools that immediately transforms often-burdensome data pulls and analyses into production deliverables and actionable insight.

"iSpot brings a massive repository of what people feel about ads, what creative elements and narratives were used and where those ads were seen. The development of SAGE promises to expand our potential to forge new connections, using actual intelligence, which means it's data that we can trust," said Drayton.

Expert Agents for Performance and Strategy: iSpot SAGE for Creative deploys two key agents: the Creative Insights Analyst for diagnosing performance and the Creative Planning Assistant for generating strategic recommendations, designed to provide expert analysis and insights in real-time.

Workflow Automation (Beta): Users can instantly generate data-driven creative briefs, script outlines, and storyboard directions, dramatically accelerating the path from insight to production.

Competitive Intelligence: With iSpot SAGE for creative, the industry will be able to unlock multi-brand analysis, enabling marketers to run direct, in-depth comparisons against competitor ads and themes.

Proprietary Data and Granular Metrics Drive Precision

The core value of iSpot SAGE is its foundation in a historically comprehensive data set that generalist AI models cannot replicate, ensuring the insights are accurate and trustworthy.

Deep Creative Insights: With AI-powered, frame-by-frame analysis — including storyline and transcript generation — combined with direct feedback from persistent consumer surveys, iSpot SAGE effectively categorizes ads into themes and super-themes, then scores those themes against key metrics such as likability, attention and purchase intent. By tagging storylines, characters, settings and product details, SAGE is able to link specific creative elements to performance.

Granular Performance Metrics: Marketers gain full access to ad-level Ace Scores (Likability, Attention, Watchability) and Purchase Intent metrics, tied directly to specific creative themes within the ads.

Precision & Scale: iSpot SAGE supports advanced audience slicing, allowing users to filter results by specific demographics and high-value "Intender" segments (consumers planning to buy). The platform is built for enterprise use with improved collaboration features capable of processing a large volume of ads from multiple brands and campaigns simultaneously.

