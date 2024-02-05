Introducing Jet Set Pets: The Ulti-Mutt Guide to Pet-Friendly Travel & Experiences

"Just because it IS pet friendly doesn't mean that it is GOOD pet friendly. Jet Set Pets' goal is to sift through the options and provide great choices for discerning pet parents." Post this

Jet Set Pets stands out as a beacon for pet parents desiring chic, unique, and memorable travel experiences with their four-legged VIPs. From luxury accommodations to cozy cafes, from vibrant parks to serene beaches, from exciting shopping destinations to tail-wagging sightseeing tours, Jet Set Pets ensures that every recommendation meets the highest standards of pet-friendly excellence.

Our Services: A Tail of Tailored Adventures

Pet-Friendly Places & Activities: Discover dog-friendly parks, beaches, shopping spots, and sightseeing tours guaranteed to fill your travels with happy helicopter tails.

Recommended Pet-Friendly Hotels: Our team of four-legged hotel experts uncovers luxurious suites and snug retreats, ensuring a paw-some stay for every budget.

Dog-Friendly Dining: Feast with Fido at our top picks for pet-friendly dining, from upscale wine bars to laid-back burger joints.

Furbulous Tips and News: Embrace a world where planning the perfect adventure is seamless, thanks to our exclusive, vetted selections for staying, playing, eating, shopping, and more.

Our Destinations:

Currently, Jet Set Pets covers seven cities: St. Petersburg, FL, Tampa, FL, Nashville, TN, Asheville, NC, Louisville, KY, Savannah, GA and Charleston, SC. In the coming months, Jet Set Pets will expand to Miami, Orlando, New York City, Chicago, The Hamptons and The Catskills with plans for Austin, Denver and multiple California destinations coming shortly thereafter. Ultimately Jet Set Pets plans to offer curated guides to the most popular destinations for pet-friendly travel.

Our Mission and Impact:

At the heart of Jet Set Pets is a commitment to making a pawsitive difference. A portion of our profits supports rescue shelters, embodying our belief in a more compassionate world for pets. Founded by serial entrepreneur Christi Scofield and her Chief Barketing Officer, Pamplemousse, Jet Set Pets champions the cause of providing every pet the chance to find a loving home.

How It All Began:

"As a pet parent and frequent traveler, I was frustrated with the available options for information about pet-friendly places to stay, eat and play," says Scofield. "The information out there was either not curated or out of date. I did a search for a dog-friendly restaurant in one city and Dairy Queen came up. No offense to pet-friendly fast food (a great option on a road trip) but it's not exactly the meal I was looking for on my vacation. Just because it IS pet friendly doesn't mean that it is GOOD pet friendly. Jet Set Pets' goal is to sift through the options and provide great choices for discerning pet parents."

Join the Jet Set Pets Lifestyle:

Let's embark on a journey where every destination welcomes wagging tails and purring companions. Visit Jet Set Pets and subscribe to our Wet Noseletter to dive into the world of pet-friendly travel and experiences carefully curated for pawsome pet parents.

