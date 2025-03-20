Introducing Joyride Neon IoT, the First Integrated Solution for Smart LEVs

"The dark days of using a fragmented IoT process are over with Neon. We've launched a next-gen IoT device that's already synced with our global platform...It's enterprise-level technology for LEV makers and managers without the complexity." Post this

With high-speed coverage across 180 countries and 550 networks, Neon IoT enables these vehicles to communicate with Joyride's software platform—and between each other—around the clock and around the globe without any complex setup.

"The dark days of using a fragmented IoT process are over with Neon. Our decade of mobility experience has shown that IoTs typically fall short on integration, functionality and support. We've addressed this by launching a next-gen IoT device that's already synced with our global platform," said Vince Cifani, Joyride Founder and CEO. "It's enterprise-level technology for vehicle makers and managers without the complexity."

Natively integrated with Joyride's mobile app, fleet dashboard and operations tools, Neon provides complete visibility into crucial operational necessities such as battery health, vehicle performance, idle time, utilization and revenue generation. The device harnesses firmware-over-the-air updates, no-code configuration, Bluetooth, WiFi and high-speed connectivity, offline geofencing and dual-band GPS, as well as an adaptive AI controller that enables crucial offline decision-making.

Neon represents a further advancement within the golf cart and LSV market for Joyride, following the company's recent Series A funding round led by Yamaha Motors. Amidst myriad traditional telematic offerings for large cars and trucks, the golf cart and LSV industry has been largely underserved, despite surmountable growth within the smaller vehicle sector.

McKinsey & Company forecasts shared mobility could generate up to $1 trillion in consumer spending by 2030. As the $3-billion global golf cart market continues to swell, so too does the number of global IoT-connected devices—up 13% to 18.8 billion. With 400,000 LSVs and 800,000 industrial vehicles sold annually in the US alone, the need to make vehicles commercially viable and visibly monitored has never been stronger.

"The future of mobility is in practical, smaller vehicles, which are primed for big tech opportunities," Cifani added. "OEMs demand smart connectivity to keep their vehicles safe, relevant and revenue-driven. There are countless warehouses with internal fleets that require operational tracking and offline telematics, while fleet managers and businesses are seeing the lucrative benefits of offering seamless vehicle rentals within a matter of days without lifting a finger."

The launch of Neon comes on the heels of Revii, Joyride's first ready-made solution for vehicle dealers and rental businesses that provides instant access to Joyride's full software suite—without needing a custom-branded app. Revii made its debut at the 2025 PGA Show earlier this year. Both Revii and Neon eliminate fragmented setup processes and enable businesses, campuses, resorts, industrial complexes, campgrounds and more to capture fleet revenue and asset management instantly.

Joyride Neon IoT Features

Neon is a turnkey hardware-software platform that's pre-integrated with vehicle rental apps, management tools, precise tracking and automation. Product features include:

Shared mobility software — connect vehicles to a custom branded dashboard and rental app in days

Fleet analytics — receive real-time data on vehicle location, usage, health, charging and maintenance

Telematics and data — tap into all major telemetry, i.e. battery and geolocation

Low-latency decision making — experience real-time, machine-to-machine coordination, all without relying on a central server

Joyride Open API — build your own workflows on top of Joyride's architecture

FOTA — get the latest software updates sent directly to your Neon device with firmware-over-the-air updates

AI native — get advanced computing power for adaptive, offline decision-making

Dual band GPS — integrated L1 and L5 GPS for sub-meter location accuracy

CAN and Serial — direct vehicle integration through CAN, serial and UART communication protocols

Broadest vehicle compatibility — operating voltage from 10V to 90V

Customer service — enable seamless user experiences with global 24/7 support

About Joyride

Joyride is the world's leading smart mobility software platform for electric vehicles. Founded in 2014, Joyride powers shared mobility operators in 450+ global markets through branded rental apps, backend fleet management software, automated operations tools, IoT connectivity and 24/7 customer support. Joyride is the industry's only comprehensive software-hardware solution that enables vehicles to become connected, keyless, shareable and trackable on one fleet-management platform. As a Yamaha-backed market leader, Joyride is on a fast-paced mission to bring sustainable, electrified and innovative tech solutions to all parts of the mobility industry—and all parts of the globe. Join us at joyride.city and on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Wendy Goldman Getzler, Joyride, 1 833-569-1400, [email protected], www.joyride.city

