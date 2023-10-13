Introducing JYM Hydration: The Latest Breakthrough from Dr. Jim Stoppani's JYM Supplement Science Line

JYM Hydration is designed to provide athletes and fitness enthusiasts with a superior hydration solution that supports their performance goals. It's backed by science and delivers real results. Tweet this

Key Features of JYM Hydration include:

Scientifically Formulated: JYM Hydration is backed by the same rigorous scientific research that has made JYM Supplement Science a trusted name in the industry. Each ingredient is carefully selected and dosed to provide maximum benefit for optimal performance.





Optimal Sodium, Potassium, and Chloride Electrolyte Ratio: JYM Hydration specifically addresses the three main electrolyte problems with many hydration drinks on the market: too much sodium, not enough potassium, and the absence of chloride. JYM Hydration includes all three minerals in proper amounts in addition to adequate levels of magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus.





Ashwagandha Root Extract: JYM Hydration addresses one important and often neglected aspect of hydration and performance — stress — with the inclusion of Sensoril® Ashwagandha Root Extract. This natural ingredient supports a healthy response to daily stress and has also been shown to boost athletic performance by increasing power output, promoting oxygen uptake, and supporting cardiorespiratory fitness.





L-Theanine: The amino acid L-Theanine has been shown to help maintain feelings of calmness while remaining alert. As a nootropic, L-Theanine complements the impacts of Ashwagandha, and in the presence of caffeine in the bloodstream it may also assist in extending its cognitive-enhancing benefits.





Refreshing Taste: JYM Hydration comes in two delicious flavors, PiQa Colada and Lemon Lime, that provide a light, refreshing sweetness without the sugary aftertaste of traditional sports drinks. A better flavor makes staying hydrated that much easier.





No Proprietary Blends: Like all JYM Supplement Science products, JYM Hydration features full transparency when it comes to ingredient labeling. Users can trust that they know exactly what they're putting into their bodies.

"Proper hydration is a critical aspect of any fitness regimen," says Dr. Stoppani, who earned his PhD from the University of Connecticut-Storrs and did post-doctorate research at Yale University School of Medicine. "JYM Hydration is designed to provide athletes and fitness enthusiasts with a superior hydration solution that supports their performance goals. It's backed by science and delivers real results."

JYM Hydration will be available for purchase at JYMSupps.com starting October 12 and shortly thereafter on Amazon.com. It's suitable for individuals at all fitness levels, from beginners to professional athletes.

About JYM Supplement Science: JYM Supplement Science is a leading brand in the fitness and nutrition industry, known for its commitment to providing high-quality, science-based supplements. Founded by Dr. Jim Stoppani, a recognized authority in exercise physiology, JYM Supplement Science has helped countless individuals achieve their fitness goals through innovative and effective products.

