Introducing KnowBe4 Student Edition

The KnowBe4 Student Edition is an add-on that features training content specifically designed for higher education students aged 16 and above. Post this

KnowBe4 also provides free material for students under 16 as part of the Children's Activity Kit, which includes a fun and interactive cybersecurity kit to help teach them valuable online security skills.

"With the launch of KnowBe4 Student Edition, we are taking a proactive step in fostering cybersecurity awareness starting at the student level," said Dr. John N Just, Ed.D., chief learning officer, KnowBe4. "The student edition helps to prepare students early on to safeguard their personal information and understand the risks that bad actors pose. This readiness will not only serve students in their academic phase but also prepare them against evolving cyberthreats as they move forward into professional careers."

Some of the key topics KnowBe4's Student Edition covers include:

Computer and Mobile Security Vulnerabilities

Password Security Weaknesses

Phishing Attacks, including real-world examples

Social Media Dangers

Campus Thefts and Scams

Travel and Off-campus Data Security Thefts

KnowBe4 Student Edition is available as an add-on across existing KnowBe4 subscription levels.

For more information on KnowBe4 Student Edition, visit here.

