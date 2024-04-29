Introducing L'Accents by DEKOR® Lighting: Elevating Outdoor Spaces with Timeless Elegance

DEKOR® Lighting introduces L'Accents, a revolutionary outdoor LED lighting solution, redefining ambiance from construction to illumination.

DENVER, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DEKOR® Lighting proudly unveils our latest innovation in LED outdoor lighting: L'Accents. Merging sophistication with functionality, L'Accents is designed to redefine outdoor ambiance, offering integration of lighting into every step of the construction process.

Setting itself apart from conventional alternatives, L'Accents is also exclusively crafted by DEKOR®, ensuring unparalleled quality and design. While it's designed for construction integration, it can also be effortlessly added to existing outdoor settings. During the day, L'Accents adds subtle sophistication to outdoor spaces with its intricate patterns; at night, its gentle glow transforms the landscape by highlighting architectural features. With the option of a decorative riser light, rail light, or inlay tile that comes in three unique patterns, two color options and two colors temperatures, this innovative approach ensures a harmonious design aesthetic from the ground up.

At the heart of L'Accents lies a commitment to elegance and sophistication. With its sleek design and versatile lighting options, L'Accents transforms outdoor environments into captivating retreats, where every detail exudes timeless allure.

Key features of L'Accents include:

LED Technology: L'Accents features advanced LED technology, providing energy-efficient illumination that enhances outdoor spaces with long-lasting brilliance.

Seamless Integration: This versatile lighting solution easily integrates into any outdoor space, whether installed during construction or added to existing settings.

Versatile Lighting Options: From stair risers to accent lighting, L'Accents offers a variety of lighting options to suit every outdoor space, allowing for customizable illumination tailored to individual preferences. L'Accents also comes in two different temperatures: DEKOR's® standard, 3200K , or 6000K .

, or . Durable Construction: Crafted from high-quality materials, L'Accents is built to withstand the elements, ensuring long-lasting performance and durability, and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Effortless Installation: With its user-friendly design, L'Accents simplifies the installation process, allowing for hassle-free integration into construction projects.

As part of our launch, DEKOR® Lighting invites customers to discover the beauty and versatility of L'Accents and experience outdoor lighting in a whole new light.

To learn more about L'Accents and explore DEKOR® Lighting's full range of products, visit our website.

About DEKOR® Lighting:

DEKOR® Lighting is a leading provider of innovative lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor spaces. With a passion for design and innovation, DEKOR® Lighting is committed to creating lighting products that enhance the beauty and functionality of any environment.

