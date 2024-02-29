Introducing LicenSee™ by FADEL®, a Cloud Platform Designed to Optimize Royalty Management and Enhance Licensing Relationships

LicenSee by FADEL plays a pivotal role in fostering mutually beneficial licensing partnerships that drive collaborative success and financial accuracy and profitability. Post this

LicenSee simplifies the complexities of royalty management by managing the license agreements, automating the calculation of royalties and statement generation, and compliance checking across varied contractual terms. Traditional methods, such as spreadsheets or legacy in-house systems, often fall short in handling intricate payment conditions, leading to inaccuracies and potential financial discrepancies. LicenSee leverages the same robust architecture of IPM Suite, trusted by leading global licensors, offering features like automated royalty processing, efficient audit management, and comprehensive business performance tracking. These capabilities not only ensure accuracy and compliance but also provide valuable insights for informed decision-making and strategic growth.

FADEL's solution offers a swift return on investment by reducing potential royalty overpayments by up to 20%, diminishing audit efforts by as much as 68%, and halving the average time required for royalty processing. This approach not only fosters financial management efficiency but also strengthens licensee-licensor relationships through enhanced transparency and accuracy.

"FADEL comes from a heritage of working with some of the world's largest licensing brands, helping them automate and manage billions of dollars' worth of annual royalties," explained Tarek Fadel, Founder and CEO of FADEL. "FADEL's IPM Suite manages roughly 28% of the global consumer products royalties already and our release of LicenSee is just a natural extension of the experience that we've developed in the consumer products licensing market. The cloud platform is aimed at servicing the thousands of small and mid-market licensees who desperately need a solution to simplify their licensing operations and produce accurate royalty calculations and statements. LicenSee plays a pivotal role in fostering mutually beneficial licensing partnerships that drive collaborative success and financial accuracy and profitability."

About FADEL

FADEL®, innovator of brand compliance, rights management, and royalty billing software, has worked with some of the biggest names in media, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods, publishing, high-tech, and advertising. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products, and brands, and streamlining the processing of licensing royalties, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase process efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Lebanon. For more information, visit fadel.com.

Media Contact

Devi Gupta, FADEL, 6467366083, [email protected], https://fadel.com/

Twitter

SOURCE FADEL