Introducing Madluvv's New Innovative Exacto Brow™ Pencil

Madluvv, woman founded, dynamic, and innovative cosmetics company, is proud to announce the highly-anticipated release of its latest game-changing product – the Exacto Brow Pencil. This revolutionary eyebrow pencil sets a new standard in one's brow routine, offering unprecedented precision and control for flawless, natural-looking brows.
GILBERT, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exacto Brow™ Pencil boasts an innovative blade tip design allowing users to create hair-like strokes with unparalleled detail. Its slanted edge facilitates swift outlining, defining, and shading, making it easier than ever to shape and style your brows to perfection. With the included dual-ended brush, blending becomes seamless, achieving a professional finish effortlessly.
"At Madluvv, we are passionate about empowering women to embrace their beauty and express themselves confidently," said Maddie Thompson, Founder of Madluvv. "We believe that well-groomed brows can transform a face, and our pencil is designed to help everyone easily achieve their desired brow look."
Crafted with a wax-enriched formula, the Exacto Brow Pencil glides smoothly on the skin, ensuring a comfortable application experience. The long-lasting color adherence guarantees brows that stay flawless all day long. With 9 shades to choose from, every individual can find their perfect match, achieving a natural, matte finish that complements their unique style.
Madluvv's commitment to quality, clean beauty is evident in the Exacto Brow Pencil's formulation. The pencil is crafted without GMOs, animal-derived ingredients, artificial dyes and fragrances, parabens, phthalates, sulfates (SLS + SLES), potentially gluten, PFAS, or animal testing, giving consumers peace of mind about the products they use.
The Exacto Brow Pencil by Madluvv is set to revolutionize the brow game, offering beauty enthusiasts the tools to create dimensional, natural-looking brows with ease.
About MADLUVV
Madluvv is a Gilbert, Arizona-based company founded by Maddie Thompson on the idea that every woman should feel beautiful in their own skin and should have innovative, clean, and quality makeup products to match this fast-paced, on-the-go world. Self-proclaimed limit pushers, creators, and excellence seekers who put a lot of effort into great customer care, Madluvv has taken the world by storm with their viral hero product, The Brow Stamp, and has made waves in the cosmetic industry, disrupting all eyebrow and cosmetic norms.
