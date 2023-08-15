Introducing Madluvv's New Innovative Exacto Brow™ Pencil

Exacto Brow Pencil is set to revolutionize the brow game. Tweet this

Crafted with a wax-enriched formula, the Exacto Brow Pencil glides smoothly on the skin, ensuring a comfortable application experience. The long-lasting color adherence guarantees brows that stay flawless all day long. With 9 shades to choose from, every individual can find their perfect match, achieving a natural, matte finish that complements their unique style.

Madluvv's commitment to quality, clean beauty is evident in the Exacto Brow Pencil's formulation. The pencil is crafted without GMOs, animal-derived ingredients, artificial dyes and fragrances, parabens, phthalates, sulfates (SLS + SLES), potentially gluten, PFAS, or animal testing, giving consumers peace of mind about the products they use.

The Exacto Brow Pencil by Madluvv is set to revolutionize the brow game, offering beauty enthusiasts the tools to create dimensional, natural-looking brows with ease.

About MADLUVV

Madluvv is a Gilbert, Arizona-based company founded by Maddie Thompson on the idea that every woman should feel beautiful in their own skin and should have innovative, clean, and quality makeup products to match this fast-paced, on-the-go world. Self-proclaimed limit pushers, creators, and excellence seekers who put a lot of effort into great customer care, Madluvv has taken the world by storm with their viral hero product, The Brow Stamp, and has made waves in the cosmetic industry, disrupting all eyebrow and cosmetic norms.

