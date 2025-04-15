Introducing Mathematics Source from EBSCO Information Services

~ Largest Collection of Mathematical Sciences Journals Covering All Facets of the Discipline ~
IPSWICH, Mass., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) announces the release of Mathematics Source, a full-text resource offering current trends and relevant topics in the field of mathematics. The in-depth collection of mathematical sciences journals will appeal to students, researchers, educators and industry professionals, as well as anyone looking to deepen their understanding of mathematics and its applications across various fields.
Mathematics Source offers the largest collection of mathematical sciences journals with more than 800 full-text journals and magazines, including hundreds of international journals for a global perspective. The resource includes a unique 4,000-word thesaurus, created by subject matter experts, covering topics in pure and applied mathematics and related fields. This tool significantly improves research capabilities by helping students and researchers easily understand and navigate mathematical terminology.
Topics explored in Mathematics Source include algebra, calculus, combinatorics, differential equations, dynamical systems, geometry, information theory, logic, number theory, probability, signal processing, statistics, topology and trigonometry.
EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President of Research Databases Sara Earley says, "Mathematics Source provides a unique solution for libraries looking to support researchers in the field of mathematics. Students and researchers can deepen their understanding of mathematical concepts, while the thesaurus aids in navigating terminology, enhancing comprehension and communication skills."
