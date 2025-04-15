Introducing Mathematics Source from EBSCO Information Services

"Mathematics Source provides a unique solution for libraries looking to support researchers in the field of mathematics." Post this

Topics explored in Mathematics Source include algebra, calculus, combinatorics, differential equations, dynamical systems, geometry, information theory, logic, number theory, probability, signal processing, statistics, topology and trigonometry.

EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President of Research Databases Sara Earley says, "Mathematics Source provides a unique solution for libraries looking to support researchers in the field of mathematics. Students and researchers can deepen their understanding of mathematical concepts, while the thesaurus aids in navigating terminology, enhancing comprehension and communication skills."

EBSCO provides a variety of mathematical resources, each designed to complement the others. For more information, visit Mathematics Source.

