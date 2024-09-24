Introducing Mighty Brightline: The Ultimate Solution for Year-Round Vehicle Care and Protection

Mighty Auto Parts is proud to announce the widespread launch of the Mighty Brightline Car Appearance Program, a comprehensive solution set to transform how automotive professionals deliver car care, detailing, and protection services.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mighty Auto Parts is proud to announce the widespread launch of the Mighty Brightline Car Appearance Program, a comprehensive solution set to transform how automotive professionals deliver car care, detailing, and protection services. Recently unveiled at the company's National Sales Meeting in Scottsdale, this innovative program has already garnered enthusiastic support from industry experts, detailing professionals, and franchisees.

Addressing Year-Round Vehicle Care Needs

As seasonal changes pose various challenges to vehicle maintenance, Mighty Brightline offers an all-encompassing approach designed to keep vehicles pristine throughout the year. From safeguarding against winter road salt to maintaining a showroom shine in summer, Mighty Brightline provides a comprehensive answer to any vehicle appearance challenge.

Distinctive Features of Mighty Brightline

The Mighty Brightline Car Appearance Program goes beyond offering innovative, professional-grade products. It provides a full-service solution for car washes, detailing shops, dealerships, and consumer retail spaces. Key offerings include:

Advanced Detailing Products: Our cutting-edge chemistry delivers superior results for high-end detailers and businesses.

Enhanced Retail Options: Premium products, including the McLaren line, are now available for display in waiting rooms and lobbies.

Comprehensive Car Wash Solutions: A complete suite of products for all car wash types – manual, automatic, and tunnel.

Top-Tier Equipment and Accessories: From buffers and sprayers to brushes, we've expanded our range to meet every detailing need.

Interior & Exterior Protection: Warranty-backed programs for paint finishes, interiors, and windshield treatments lead the industry in vehicle care.

New Mighty Brightline Catalog

To support this launch, we're releasing a new 30-page Mighty Brightline Catalog. Available in both digital and print formats, this comprehensive guide includes detailed product descriptions, kits, and accessories, serving as a powerful tool for both existing and prospective customers.

Learn More

For more information about the Mighty Brightline Car Appearance Program or to access the catalog, visit http://www.mightyautoparts.com/brightline or contact your local Mighty representative.

About Mighty Distributing System of America

Mighty Auto Parts, a division of Mighty Distributing System of America, is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA. For more than 60 years, we've supported a network of 100 franchised distributors across 44 U.S. states and five international markets. Mighty partners exclusively with automotive professionals, providing unparalleled local service, expert inventory management, and comprehensive training. Our broad range of OE-quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants, and shop supplies continues to attract independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers, and new car dealerships nationwide and internationally. Learn more at http://www.mightyautoparts.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Druica Shaw, Mighty Distributing System of America, 7704483900, [email protected], www.mightyautoparts.com

SOURCE Mighty Distributing System of America