Introducing Mission AI Foundation: Maximizing AI's Potential for Businesses on AWS

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Cloud, a leading cloud and AI services and software provider, today announced the launch of Mission AI Foundation, a comprehensive service designed to help businesses optimize their AI solutions on AWS while adhering to best practices and managing costs effectively.

83% of companies claim that AI is a top priority in their business plans. However, this widespread interest in AI adoption is often tempered by significant challenges. Concerns such as financial management, security, and knowledge gaps frequently stand in the way of companies eager to harness AI's power to accelerate innovation and drive process efficiency.

To address these barriers, Mission AI Foundation combines support, engineering, strategy, and guidance to help organizations manage their cloud infrastructure and build for the future of AI.

The service is built on five pillars of continuous engagement:

AI solutions optimization, architecture guidance, and prompt engineering

Continuous cost optimization and ongoing financial management

Guidance on foundational best practices and cloud governance

Round-the-clock Enterprise support, led by Mission Cloud and backed by AWS

Cloud strategy for adopting technologies that transform your business

"With the rapid adoption of AI technologies, businesses need a partner who can help them navigate the complexities of AI implementations on AWS," said Ted Stuart, President and COO of Mission Cloud. "To build robust AI workloads, it's crucial to have well-architected cloud infrastructure as the foundation. Mission AI Foundation provides the expertise and tools necessary to optimize both AI solutions and the underlying cloud and data architecture, manage costs, and align with best practices. This comprehensive approach enables our customers to focus on innovation and growth, knowing their AI initiatives are built on a reliable, secure and efficient platform."

Key features of Mission AI Foundation include:

Access to a team of certified Cloud Analysts, Technical Account Managers, Solutions Architects, and AI Engineers

Improving token usage to ensure AI operations are economical and high-performing

Engineer Assist - AI, offering pay-as-you-go engineering support for AI solutions

Continuous guidance on prompting best practices to improve accuracy, optimize template, reduce hallucinations, and enhance overall model performance

24/7 support with AWS Enterprise-level SLAs

Large Language Model Operations (LLMOps) to build and maintain your dedicated operations pipeline

Mission AI Foundation leverages Mission Control, the company's cloud services platform, along with Amazon QuickSight and Amazon Q, to provide detailed cost visualization and management tools. The service also includes carbon footprint tracking, offering insights into the environmental impact of AI workloads.

"We talked to a few external companies and Mission was our clear preference," said Matt Cielecki, CTO of JibJab. "They understood our problem, and portrayed very clearly how they could use existing and cutting edge technology to solve it. It gave us the confidence that if we needed something changed or explained, Mission would be able to do it in a way that we'd be able to understand."

