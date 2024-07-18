Introducing Mission Cloud Engagements - DevOps: Revolutionizing AWS Project Management and Delivery

New software offers unparalleled transparency and accountability in DevOps initiatives, exclusively available through the AWS Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Cloud, a leading cloud and AI solutions and software partner, today announced the launch of Mission Cloud Engagements - DevOps, a platform designed to transform how businesses manage and execute their AWS DevOps projects. Powered by Mission Control, Mission Cloud Engagements - DevOps provides real-time visibility, advanced reporting, and streamlined project management for DevOps initiatives.

Mission Cloud Engagements—DevOps addresses the growing need for transparency and efficiency in cloud and AI projects by offering a comprehensive suite of tools that enable both customer and Mission Cloud teams to track, manage, and optimize DevOps work in real time. The platform aligns with AWS best practices and Mission Cloud's agile delivery methodology, Mission Cloud Engage, to ensure rapid, high-quality project delivery.

"Mission Cloud Engagements - DevOps provides customers with advanced transparency and collaboration on their DevOps projects," said Ted Stuart, President & Chief Operating Officer at Mission Cloud. "By giving real-time visibility into each sprint and cadence, we're not just improving project management – we're transforming the entire experience of working with an AWS Premier Tier Partner. This platform lets businesses accelerate their DevOps initiatives, reduce risks, and achieve every milestone more efficiently than ever before."

Key features of Mission Cloud Engagements - DevOps include:

Project Milestone Tracking: Detailed view of progress and implementation notes for key stages in an initiative's life cycle.

Action Items: Flagging and tracking of issues requiring customer input or feedback, ensuring smooth collaboration.

Risk Log: Proactively identifying and managing potential obstacles before they become roadblocks.

Real-time Status Updates: Live updates on team status and progress, enabling quick pivots when needed.

Transparent Reporting: Clear, accurate reporting on all work, enhancing accountability and trust.

Backlog Generation and Prioritization: Tools to create and manage a prioritized backlog of work, aligned with best practices.

Mission Cloud Engagements - DevOps is supported by Mission Cloud's expert teams, including Cloud Solutions Architects, DevOps Engineers, and Project Managers, ensuring that customers have access to top-tier AWS expertise throughout their projects.

"For any organization looking to modernize with containers on AWS, I would say run – don't walk – to engage with Mission Cloud," said Colleen Blakelock, Director of Engineering, Infrastructure, and Security at Trove. "Mission Cloud came in as a trusted partner, let us lean on them to do the heavy lifting, and helped us build the container architecture that had long been on our wish list. I highly recommend Mission for its deep expertise and delightful customer experience."

Mission Cloud Engagements - DevOps marks the first release in Mission Cloud's innovative Engagements portfolio. This platform sets the stage for a comprehensive suite of specialized solutions, with additional Engagement types slated for future rollout.

Mission Cloud Engagements—DevOps is exclusively available for purchase in the AWS Marketplace. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.missioncloud.com/mission-control/engagements/devops or contact [email protected] [[email protected] __title__ email].

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider, offering end-to-end cloud services, innovative AI solutions, and software for AWS customers. As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, we help you manage your technology investments, improve performance and governance, scale to meet demand, safeguard your data, and innovate fearlessly. Our team of AWS experts empower businesses to accelerate the adoption of new technology like generative AI, and migrate, manage, and modernize their cloud environments -- ensuring a successful future in the cloud. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Places to Work awards, and is recognized across the technology industry for our commitment to closing the cloud skills gap and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Media Contact

Phinn Oswald, MWW, Mission Cloud, (212) 704-9727, [email protected], https://www.missioncloud.com/

SOURCE Mission Cloud