Introducing Miyai.ai -- Smart AI Conversational Agents Built to Boost Leads and Supercharge Customer Support

"Miyai is designed for the everyday business owner who can't afford to miss a lead," said Damien, Founder of Miyai.ai. "Old-school chatbots are limited, frustrating, and often hurt the user experience. We built Miyai to feel human, think deeply, and actually help — handling sales questions, explaining services, booking jobs, and supporting customers without needing a single line of code."

Unlike basic scripted bots, Miyai's conversational agents use modern AI reasoning, tailored knowledge bases, custom instructions, and multi-step logic to deliver accurate, natural, and context-aware conversations. Businesses can personalise their agent's tone, upload their own documents, integrate calendars or CRMs, and review conversation logs through an intuitive backend dashboard.

Key Features of Miyai.ai

Plug-and-Play Installation: Add the AI agent to any website with one simple code snippet.

Conversational Intelligence: Understands intent, context, and nuanced questions — not rule-based scripts.

Lead Conversion Engine: Captures visitor details, qualifies leads, and routes inquiries automatically.

Customer Support Automation: Answers FAQs, explains services, manages bookings, and provides instant support.

Custom Knowledge Base: Upload website content, docs, pricing, FAQs, or business details for accurate responses.

Flexible Agent Persona: Tailor tone, personality, and behaviour to match any brand.

Unified Dashboard: Manage conversations, insights, and updates through an easy backend.

Future-Ready: Voice and phone-call agents planned for Phase 2.

Miyai.ai is built specifically for the needs of small to mid-sized businesses across Australia and globally — from tradies and service companies to real estate, healthcare, online stores, professional services, agencies, and more. Early adopters are already reporting higher engagement rates, reduced admin load, and increased conversions from existing website traffic.

"Every business wants more leads. Every customer wants faster answers. Miyai gives both — instantly," Damien added. "Our goal is simple: make every website feel alive, helpful, and capable of supporting customers 24/7."

About Miyai.ai

Miyai.ai is an Australian AI platform that provides smart conversational agents for modern businesses. Designed to plug into any website in minutes, Miyai helps companies increase conversions, automate support, and deliver a personalised customer experience using advanced conversational intelligence. Miyai.ai is built for everyday business owners who want enterprise-level AI without complexity.

Learn more at https://miyai.ai

Media Contact

Damien King, Adaptive Media, 61 07 4351 4745, [email protected], https://miyai.ai/

SOURCE Miyai.ai