Introducing Montage Estate: Curated Wines from Montage International in Collaboration with Aperture Cellars

Montage International partners with renowned winemaker, Jesse Katz of Aperture Cellars, to launch a first-of-its-kind collaboration of exclusive wines harvested from Montage Healdsburg.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Montage International unveils its own private collection of estate bottled wine, Montage Estate, crafted in partnership with celebrated first-generation winemaker Jesse Katz of Aperture Cellars. Montage Estate will be available exclusively at all Montage and Pendry Hotels & Resorts. The inaugural launch features three varietals grown and harvested from Montage Healdsburg's estate vineyards, whose setting in the heart of Sonoma County in Alexander Valley is renowned for its elevation, terroir, and natural beauty.

In collaboration with Jesse Katz, recent winner of Wine Enthusiast's prestigious 'Winemaker of the Year' Award for 2025, each wine reflects a shared commitment to excellence, craftsmanship, and sense of place. Debuting today with the 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon, the collection will expand in Spring 2026 with a Rosé and Sauvignon Blanc. Poured by the glass and available by bottle in the resort's lobby bars and on the menus of each signature restaurant, the Cabernet will debut December 15th, just in time for the holiday season. 375 mL formats will also be available in guestroom honor bars.

"We are incredibly proud to debut a new collection of wines crafted in partnership with Jesse Katz and Aperture Cellars, sourced directly from Montage Healdsburg's estate vineyard," said Alan J. Fuerstman, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Montage International. "Jesse's unwavering dedication to the estate and his exceptional winemaking embody the soul of Sonoma County. It is an honor to share these wines with our guests and residents."

Montage Estate wines are made at Aperture exclusively and crafted from the Estate vineyard at Montage Healdsburg that Katz designed with the resort in 2019. Before the hotel was built, Katz identified the most beautiful volcanic hillsides and small nestled blocks located throughout the property's 258 acres that he deemed most prime for winemaking.

A mainstay of Sonoma wine country, Katz brings a dynamic approach to his craft, tapping experience from Pétrus in Bordeaux, Screaming Eagle and Robert Foley in Napa Valley, and Viña Cobos and Bodega Noemia in Argentina. Jesse became the first winemaker ever featured on Forbes' '30 Under 30,' list and his wines have set world records, including a $1 million Cabernet Sauvignon, the most expensive bottle of wine ever sold. He was recognized by Wine Enthusiast on their '40 Under 40 Tastemaker' list, was nominated for their 'Wine Executive of the Year' award in 2023, and in 2025 won the publication's 'Winemaker of the Year' award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the world of wine. This dual nomination for two Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards (2025 Winemaker of the Year and 2023 Wine Executive of the Year) is something few winemakers ever achieve and serves to cement Jesse's status as a trailblazer in the world of wine.

"It has been a true honor to collaborate with Montage on this project and see the vineyard flourish over the years from when I originally designed them in 2019. From the very beginning, our shared vision was to create wines that embody the spirit of Sonoma; expressive, elegant, and deeply rooted in the land. The Montage Estate Vineyard is one of the most striking sites I've ever worked with, and the resulting wines reflect that sense of place with energy, depth, and balance. It's incredibly rewarding to see these wines poured across Montage and Pendry properties, connecting guests to the beauty and character of Sonoma County," said Jesse Katz, Founder and Winemaker, Aperture Cellars.

Debuting this holiday season, the 2023 Aperture "Montage Estate Vineyard" Cabernet Sauvignon offers a heartfelt expression of world-class vines, reflecting the distinguished character and complexities synonymous with Alexander Valley in Sonoma County. Composed of fruit from the steepest hillside blocks of the estate's Cabernet Sauvignon vines, plus a small addition of Malbec, the nose is strikingly layered, combining aromas of crushed black cherries, wildflowers, roasted coffee bean, cedary herbs, and dark fruits. The palate is an experience of intensity and grace, with an offering of cassis, blackberries, and dark chocolate, balanced by savory herbs and graphite. Firm, polished tannins and vibrant acidity structure the wine without weighing it down, granting power and lift. The finish is incredibly bright and extended and resonant, echoing spice, fruit, and earthy undertones.

Debuting in Spring 2026, the 2025 Aperture "Montage Estate Vineyard" Sauvignon Blanc and the 2025 Aperture "Montage Estate Vineyard" Rosé will be unveiled.

The 2025 Aperture "Montage Estate Vineyard" Sauvignon Blanc will offer fresh, expressive aromas of guava, grapefruit, honeydew melon, and citrus blossom, with a delightfully bright and fruit-driven palate that shows depth and balance with a long, refreshing finish. A Musqué clone, the Sauvignon Blanc will further contribute a delicate floral lift as well as a smooth texture that complements lively acidity.

The 2025 Aperture "Montage Estate Vineyard" Rosé will reveal fresh notes of quince, raspberry, strawberry, rhubarb, and rose petal, with a light and vibrant palate of fruit tones and bright acidity. Crisp and refreshing, the Rosé will be ideal for warm days and relaxed summer occasions.

About Montage International

Montage International, the hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman, features the ultra-luxury brand Montage Hotels & Resorts, the contemporary luxury hospitality brand Pendry Hotels & Resorts, Montage Residences, Pendry Residences, and the management of some of the country's premier golf courses and clubs. Founded in 2002, Montage Hotels & Resorts is an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts, and residences. Pendry Hotels & Resorts, founded in 2014, is a collection of contemporary luxury hotels for today's cultured world traveler located in taste making destinations. For more information, please visit www.montageinternational.com and follow @montagehotels and @pendryhotels.

About Aperture Cellars

Aperture Cellars, founded in 2009 by first-generation winemaker Jesse Katz, is dedicated to crafting a range of expressive, world-class Bordeaux-style wines from Sonoma County's premier cool-climate vineyard sites. Working with over 200 vineyard acres, including the Aperture Estate, located in Healdsburg, California, and home to a 24,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art winery and a 4,000 sq. ft. hospitality space with art gallery, Aperture serves as an incubator for artistic and vinous expression.

Aperture meticulously oversees every aspect of farming across their Sonoma County properties, including their winery estate in Healdsburg's Russian River Valley appellation and their Alexander Valley estate property of Farrow Ranch. The winery has set numerous records from consumers and wine critics, earning dozens of 100-point scores, including the first perfect score ever for Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec in the Alexander Valley appellation. In addition to hosting daily wine tasting experiences (by appointment), Aperture Estate is available to host custom events and private experiences. For more information, please visit www.aperture-cellars.com.

