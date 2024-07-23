Introducing Moore Co-Targeting with SimioCloud, an Advanced Integrated Marketing Solution for the Purpose-Driven Sector

Moore uses SimioCloud's AI-powered cross-channel identity resolution to find audiences across all digital channels for effective expansion of campaigns to increase fundraising results.

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leader in constituent experience management, announces the rollout of Moore Co-Targeting with SimioCloud. This innovative solution enhances direct mail, email and telemarketing campaign performance by identifying those same audiences across all digital channels and delivering integrated campaign creative. Moore Co-Targeting with SimioCloud lifts campaign performance and effectiveness compared to single-channel marketing through precise, multichannel delivery in an omnichannel environment.

SimioCloud, a Moore company, is an innovative platform that leverages vast consumer data with the latest machine learning and artificial intelligence to drive integrated fundraising for purpose-driven clients in real-time. Moore Co-Targeting with SimioCloud utilizes SimioCloud's AI-powered constituent identity resolution capabilities to find campaign audiences across all digital channels.

Moore Co-Targeting with SimioCloud leverages Moore's in-house capabilities across strategy, data, creative and media buying to deliver a comprehensive and effective omnichannel marketing experience that lifts performance. The solution also transforms campaign analytics with advanced matchback capabilities across all deployed channels.

Moore Co-Targeting with SimioCloud represents another step by Moore in advancing the purpose-driven industry towards audience-led marketing.

"With Moore Co-Targeting with SimioCloud, we identify your direct mail, email or telemarketing audiences across all digital channels and deliver them a cohesive, surround-sound experience about your organization to drive revenue. As people consume information across more media points than ever, Moore helps our clients connect with them where they are because it is essential for staying ahead in today's dynamic marketing landscape," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore.

Littlefield added, "Transforming a direct mail campaign into an omnichannel campaign with video and other multimedia assets might seem challenging, but with our in-house creative and media buying expertise, we make the complex simple and handle all the heavy lifting for our clients."

Moore has long been recognized for its expertise in analytics, data and strategic omnichannel marketing, consistently driving enhanced fundraising efforts for some of America's most respected causes. Moore Co-Targeting with SimioCloud gives organizations a uniquely designed marketing tool that will substantially optimize donor engagement and fundraising success.

"Moore Co-Targeting with SimioCloud enables purpose-driven organizations to connect with both current and potential donors far more effectively than traditional co-targeting methods," said Janet Tonner, president of Moore Media and Digital. "This solution represents a significant shift from a channel-by-channel marketing approach to a focus on maximizing audience performance for each campaign. It's an exciting time in marketing, and at Moore, we're committed to putting all the pieces in place to help our clients fully capitalize on all opportunities available to them."

To learn more about Moore Co-Targeting with SimioCloud, go to wearemoore.com/cotargeting. You can also learn more about Moore Co-Targeting with SimioCloud at Bridge Conference, Booth 209, July 31 through August 2.

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation-led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

