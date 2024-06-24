Introducing Mosaic Palms: Palm Beach County's Newest Luxury Rental Community

We can't wait to welcome you home to Mosaic Palms, where every day feels like a vacation in luxury amongst the palms. Post this

Mosaic Palms is more than just a place to live; it's a lifestyle. This gated community offers an impressive list of amenities designed to enhance your living experience. Enjoy peace of mind with our advanced access system and 100% smoke-free environment. Every building is equipped with elevators, ensuring accessibility for all residents.

Our sleek and elegant clubhouse is perfect for socializing, and the 24-hour wellness and business centers cater to your health and professional needs. Unwind in our resort-style heated pool oasis, complete with a lap pool, serenity sundeck, spa, and poolside cabanas. For outdoor enthusiasts, we offer a BBQ pavilion, gaming lawn, walking paths with fitness equipment, pooch park, hammock retreat, bocce ball court, and an all-age kids playground.

Luxury Apartment Features

Each apartment at Mosaic Palms is designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Enjoy spacious layouts and screened terraces or balconies. Interiors boast designer wood-style plank flooring, low-E impact-rated windows, and oversized walk-in closets with double shelving.

Our chef-inspired kitchens feature European-style cabinets, quartz countertops, LG® stainless steel appliances, and full decorative tile backsplashes. Designer bathrooms include frameless shower enclosures, oversized soaking tubs, and dual vanity sinks, adding a touch of luxury to your daily routine.

Modern Electrical Specifications

Stay connected and in control with programmable thermostats with humidistats, keyless front door entry, stylish lighting fixtures, and USB-C outlets in the kitchen.

Join Us at Mosaic Palms

Mosaic Palms is where luxury and convenience meet, creating a perfect place to call home. Be one of the first to experience this exceptional rental community in Lake Worth. For more details and to schedule a tour, visit akelhomes.com or contact us today.

Media Contact

Lauren Zinn, Akel Homes, 561-359-3050, [email protected], www.akelhomes.com

