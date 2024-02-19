Introducing myAkel: A Revolutionary Digital Platform Redefining the Homebuying Experience

Akel Homes proudly introduces myAkel, a groundbreaking digital platform poised to transform the homebuilding experience for its' customers. Tailored exclusively for the South Florida based homebuilder, and crafted from the ground up, myAkel heralds a new era of innovation and convenience in homebuying with Akel Homes.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "With myAkel, we empower homebuyers with the tools and resources they need to navigate their homebuying journey with confidence and ease. This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing a white glove homebuilding experience and myAkel sets a new industry standard in homebuilding" says Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes.
Through myAkel, homebuyers have access to a suite of robust functionalities, such as:
- Design Studio: Access to the Akel Online Design Studio and the entire options catalog to personalize home finishes such as flooring, cabinetry, countertops and other selections;
- Home Progress Updates: Receive weekly home progress updates throughout each stage of construction with photography;
- Communication: Communicate directly with the dedicated on-site Akel team;
- Appointments: Keep track of color selection appointments, pre-start orientation, pre-drywall inspections, new home orientation and closing dates;
- Important Documents: View important (non-sensitive) documents such as Homebuying Journey Guide, Helpful Phone Numbers, guides on transitioning into a new home;
- Home Warranty: Submit home warranty requests and communicate with the Akel Home Care Department and third-party contractors and access manufacturer product registration and warranty information.
In addition to enhancing the homebuyer experience, myAkel serves as a tool for streamlining internal communications at the company and facilitating collaboration with outside contractors, further enhancing efficiency and productivity.
"As we continue to invest in this innovative platform, we remain steadfast in our commitment to exceeding the expectations of our valued customers" says Alex Akel.
For more information about Akel Homes, please visit http://www.akelhomes.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Zinn, Akel Homes, (561) 359 3050, [email protected], www.akelhomes.com
SOURCE Akel Homes
Share this article