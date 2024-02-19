Introducing myAkel: A Revolutionary Digital Platform Redefining the Homebuying Experience

Akel Homes proudly introduces myAkel, a groundbreaking digital platform poised to transform the homebuilding experience for its' customers. Tailored exclusively for the South Florida based homebuilder, and crafted from the ground up, myAkel heralds a new era of innovation and convenience in homebuying with Akel Homes.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "With myAkel, we empower homebuyers with the tools and resources they need to navigate their homebuying journey with confidence and ease. This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing a white glove homebuilding experience and myAkel sets a new industry standard in homebuilding" says Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes.

Through myAkel, homebuyers have access to a suite of robust functionalities, such as: