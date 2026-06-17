Introducing Naavik One: The Autonomous Network Driver for Telecom

From intent to outcome in one continuous flow: observe, reason, act, and automate.

SARATOGA, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Aira Technologies unveiled that "Naavik One" is in production, the first unified, intent-driven platform purpose-built to meet all of telecommunications' operational needs. In an industry long fragmented by disconnected tools, Naavik One brings together conversational AI, real-time observation, agentic reasoning, autonomous action, and integrated application development into a single, seamless experience.

One Platform, One Continuous Flow – TMF Level 4 (L4) Automation

For decades, running a network has meant stitching together separate systems: one to watch, another to investigate, a third to act, and yet another to build automation. Naavik One ends that fragmentation. Operators simply express their intent in natural language, and agents carry the work from signal to resolution to a fully automated workflow all in one place.

Observe: Live, unified view of the entire network, with full-fidelity telemetry in real time.

Reason: Agentic, GenAI-driven reasoning that goes beyond detection to explain

Recommend: Intent-aware recommendations that translate reasoning into action.

Execute: Control agents that turn recommendations into resolution without leaving the platform.

Automate: Turn workflows into deployment-ready, carrier-grade applications with Naavik's AppGen, advancing networks toward TMF Level 4 (L4) automation powered by agentic AI so autonomy is built, not bolted on.

Paving the Way to Faster Decision Making and Autonomy

Naavik One is designed to accelerate two critical transformations: faster, more confident decision making, and a clear path toward full network autonomy. By unifying observation, reasoning, recommendation, and action, operators can move from detection to resolution in minutes, not days, reducing manual handoffs and cognitive load. This is not autonomy as a distant vision; it is autonomy built into the platform, prepared for deployment.

Naavik One comes to DTW Ignite 2026 under the conference's own banner, "The Future. Faster." – That is exactly what Naavik delivers. One platform. One consistent interface across desktop, laptop, tablet, and phone. One conversation in natural language. The future of autonomous, AI-native networks is faster, simpler, and within reach.

"For years, the industry has been told autonomy is a distant goal," said Aira CEO and Co-Founder Anand Chandrasekher. "We disagree. Naavik One brings every critical function - observation, reasoning, execution, automation - into one intent-driven platform. As the telecom world gathers in Copenhagen for 'The Future. Faster,' we're proud to deliver exactly that: the one platform for all of telcos' needs, today."

Availability

Naavik One is available now for telecommunications operators seeking a practical, deployable path to TMF Level 4 (L4) autonomous networks with agentic AI. Please visit www.aira-technology.com/naavik to schedule a demo.

About Aira Technologies

Aira Technologies is an AI-native company reimagining how wireless networks are designed, deployed, and operated. Aira's Naavik One platform delivers the world's first universal autonomous network driver for telecommunications and enables operators to shift from intent to outcome with unmatched agility. Visit www.aira-technology.com for more details.

Media Contact

Malick Noor, Aira Technologies, 1 (972) 357-0098, [email protected], https://www.aira-technology.com/

Maureen Bradford, Aira Technologies, 1 (833) 689-3133, [email protected], https://www.aira-technology.com

SOURCE Aira Technologies