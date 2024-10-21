Introducing New Colors in the Terrado Manufactured Stone Veneer Collection: A Stunning Array of Innovative Designs

"The expansion of the Terrado Manufactured Stone Veneer Collection is a testament to MSI's dedication to innovation and quality," said Prashant Panchal, Sr. Director of Business Development at MSI. "These new colors allow designers and homeowners to create spaces that are beautiful and enduring." Post this

Ashbury Shadow Stacked Stone transforms vertical spaces with its rich gray tones and medium variations. The large, naturally varied pieces, paired with a split-face finish, create a striking appearance, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications.

Cottonwood White Stacked Stone presents warm white tones with medium variations, highlighted by six distinct pieces that deliver a captivating visual impact. Its split-face finish adds depth, making it perfect for enhancing architectural elements.

Danbury White Stacked Stone features inviting white tones with medium variations and large, varied pieces that provide a striking visual appeal. The split-face finish enhances architectural features, ensuring a timeless style.

Knoxville Gray Stacked Stone showcases light gray tones with medium variations, creating a refined visual impact with its large, varied pieces. This veneer is designed to enhance both indoor and outdoor vertical spaces.

Oakwood Beige Stacked Stone offers warm beige tones with medium variations, highlighted by six distinct pieces that create a visually striking effect. The split-face finish adds depth, making it a perfect choice for architectural features.

Rockford Multi Stacked Stone combines gray, greige, and neutral tones with medium variations, featuring large, naturally varied pieces. This veneer is designed to enrich vertical spaces with its striking visual impact.

Sandown Silver Stacked Stone features dark gray hues with medium variations, highlighted by large pieces that create a dramatic effect. The split-face finish adds depth, ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications.

Woodville Rustic Stacked Stone offers light brown hues with medium variations, creating a captivating visual impact with its large, varied pieces. The split-face finish ensures a refined look that enhances any design scheme.

These shades are an exciting new addition to the selection of existing color variants in the Terrado Manufactured Stone Veneer Collection, each crafted to bring timeless elegance and versatility to your design projects. This collection now features 15 beautifully engineered stone veneers, ensuring a comprehensive selection to suit any design vision.

"The expansion of the Terrado Manufactured Stone Veneer Collection is a testament to MSI's dedication to innovation and quality," said Prashant Panchal, Sr. Director of Business Development at MSI. "At MSI, we strive to not only provide a diverse range of products but also to uphold our core values of affordability, accessibility, and style for every customer. These new color variants allow designers and homeowners to create spaces that are not only beautiful but also enduring, all while reflecting MSI's commitment to delivering high-performance, sustainable products that enhance every project."

The Terrado Collection's new color variants maintain the collection's signature characteristics, including ease of installation and durability. Each box contains a carefully selected assortment of stone sizes to ensure a smooth installation process. With a limited lifetime warranty, these products guarantee enduring style and reliability.

About M S International Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit http://www.msisurfaces.com.

Media Contact

Kristina Durkin, M S International, (404) 680-0220, [email protected], https://www.msisurfaces.com

SOURCE M S International