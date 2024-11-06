Introducing New Marble-Look Colors to the UrbanSlat Ceramic Tile Collection: Elevate Your Interiors with These Distinctive Designs

"The new marble-look colors are a testament to UrbanSlat's success," said Paulo Pereira, Senior Merchant at MSI. "The expansive size, unique 3D pattern, and versatile color options make UrbanSlat the perfect choice for creating a sophisticated and contemporary aesthetic in any environment." Post this

The Marmiro Grey Wall Tile infuses any interior area with modern elegance with its cool white backdrop and grey veining. With a fluted marble-look design and finished with a sophisticated satin sheen, these ceramic tiles make for the perfect eye-catching look in any space.

The Marmiro Noir Wall Tile embodies refined, contemporary sophistication with its chalky white veining against a striking black backdrop. These distinct ceramic tiles are designed with a fluted marble-look and an elegant satin sheen finish to enhance a range of décor styles.

These new marble-look colors are a stunning addition to the existing wood looks of the UrbanSlat Collection:

The Natural Wall Tile embraces elegance with its warm beige and brown tones and matte finish. Its fluted wood design makes this ceramic tile able to effortlessly enhance an array of aesthetics.

The White Wall Tile elevates any room with bright white hues on a fluted wood design. Along with a matte finish, these ceramic tiles create an exquisite presence in any residential or commercial space.

The Blonde Wall Tile showcases a sophistication of warm blonde hues and fluted wood design with a matte finish. Its modern 3D pattern is perfect for a variety of décor styles to bring an elegant touch to any wall.

The Carbon Wall Tile offers bold elegance with dramatic black hues and a refined matte finish on its fluted wood design. Its inviting 3D pattern are convenient and versatile, ideal for making a statement and complementing a variety of design styles.

Because of their oversized large format, these ceramic tiles are not only on-trend, but easy to install and require minimal grout, creating a virtually seamless look. Whether used for kitchen backsplashes, bathroom shower surrounds, or other vertical surfaces, this collection is a versatile fit for a variety of spaces. Bring a new level of sophistication to your design with these beautiful colors.

"The new marble-look colors are a testament to UrbanSlat's success," said Paulo Pereira, Senior Merchant at MSI. "The expansive size, unique 3D pattern, and versatile color options make UrbanSlat the perfect choice for creating a sophisticated and contemporary aesthetic in both residential and commercial environments."

About M S International Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, porcelain, and natural stone imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit http://www.msisurfaces.com.

Media Contact

Kristina Durkin, M S International, (404) 680-0220, [email protected], https://www.msisurfaces.com

SOURCE M S International