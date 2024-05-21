Introducing Paul Bee Distillery Blanco Tequila and Rum the Latest Spirits to be Introduced by Arch Ray Resort

We spent 18 months searching for a product that met our standards for flavor and quality. With this tequilería partnership, we are hands-on and in control of every aspect of production from the harvesting of the piñas, to fermentation, distillation, and barrel aging. Post this

Paul Bee Distillery located within the Arch Ray Resort uses a German-made hybrid pot and column still to produce a variety of spirits including bourbon, gin, and vodka. The spirits made and aged at Paul Bee Distillery are available in a full menu of cocktails served at the resort, as well as ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Paul Bee Distillery is expanding its spirits line-up with its first rum distilled on-site and a new Blanco Tequila.

The Paul Bee Blanco Tequila was hand-selected by Arch Ray's distiller and brewer, Jerry Elliott. The production process for the Tequila starts with mature organic agave azul from the Jalisco region in Mexico. They are harvested for cooking in traditional stone ovens before fermentation. It is then distilled in copper pot stills before being bottled at 80-proof to produce an incredibly smooth, bright-tasting tequila. Paul Bee Blanco Tequila has herbal and pepper notes and an agave sweetness and a floral finish. It is delicious on ice and in your favorite margarita and paloma recipes.

"Jerry Elliott, our distiller and brewer, and I hand-picked the Blanco Tequila from an esteemed tequilería in Jalisco, Mexico," says Dustin Cramer, director of production operations. "We spent 18 months searching for a product that met our standards for flavor and quality. We have built a great rapport with the tequilería where we sourced this exquisite Tequila and we have been invited to travel there to produce our product onsite. With this partnership, we are hands-on and in control of every aspect of production and all decision-making. We are involved in every step of the process from the harvesting of the piñas, to baking the piñas, shredding the piñas, fermentation, distillation, and implementing a barrel aging program for our products. The release of this Blanco Tequila is just the beginning."

The Paul Bee Silver Rum is fermented, distilled, and bottled onsite at Arch Ray. Similar to the sour mash process in whiskey production, the Paul Bee distilling team starts the process with dunder from previous fermentation and distillation runs to impart flavors into the new rum batch. Molasses wash is distilled in a copper 500-gallon hybrid still. The first run uses the column still with copper plates. The second run, or spirit run, uses a pot still which helps carry over more flavors to the finished product, achieving a robust flavor profile. The rum is bottled at 80-proof, retaining aromas of sweet earthy molasses, with stone fruit or cherry, and tastes smooth and sweet with a creamy vanilla flavor on the finish.

"Texas has become well known for producing excellent distilled spirits," adds Cramer. "We are excited to have our distillery producing excellent spirits that people enjoy. There is nothing better on a warm Texas day than enjoying a Margarita with excellent Tequila or Mojito with locally made rum. Paul Bee Distillery is becoming a massive draw for cocktail lovers in Texas to visit Arch Ray Resort, and to take away bottles to enjoy at home."

Pricing and Availability

Paul Bee Distillery Rum and Blanco Tequila are available in 750ml bottles for a suggested retail price of $45 at the distillery tasting room in the Arch Ray Resort in Fredericksburg, Texas.

About Arch Ray Resort

At the heart of the Arch Ray namesake is quality. We curate award-winning Texas wines, spirits, and craft beers by focusing on premium ingredients, proven practices, and attention to detail, culminating in achieving the highest quality products possible. Arch Ray serves as the destination for those aspiring to enjoy a full-service, resort-style experience in the Texas Hill Country. With a high-end hotel coming later this year, an event venue, a concert stage, and a farm-to-table gourmet restaurant, this Texas Hill Country resort is a destination for relaxation for those longing to experience something authentic – a place where you can check your phone at the door, cast your worries aside, and create memories. Arch Ray Resort is located at 4160 E US HWY 290, Fredericksburg, TX 78624. Follow Arch Ray Resort on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact

