Introducing PenSuite AI by Prancer: Revolutionizing Pentesting with AI-Powered Automation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prancer, a pioneer in cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to introduce PenSuite AI, a groundbreaking platform designed to elevate the experience of pentesters and security testers globally. PenSuite AI promises a more efficient, comprehensive, and cost-effective approach to pentesting. PenSuite AI is an innovative one-of-a-kind platform offering:
- A Vast Attack Library: With over 10,000 ready-to-go attacks, users can comprehensively test their security barriers.
- Intuitive Auto-Inventorying: Automatically catalog your internet-exposed and cloud resources, ensuring you know of potentially vulnerable assets.
- Smart Auto-Tagging: Personalized testing made simple. PenSuite AI identifies relevant attacks based on an organization's application stack and architecture.
- AI-Driven Risk Assessment: The platform gauges the severity of each vulnerability, directing attention to the most crucial threats.
- End-to-End Remediation Tracking: Always stay updated on the remediation status of identified vulnerabilities.
Benefits Tailored for Modern Organizations
- Enhanced Red Team Performance: With the "as code" approach, teams can harness the expertise of pentesters and offensive security professionals seamlessly.
- Frequent and Efficient Testing: Regularly evaluate your environment, eliminating prolonged wait periods and ensuring the optimal security of applications.
- Cost and Time Efficiency: Automate your pentesting endeavors and allocate resources more effectively.
- Holistic Security View: Get an unparalleled view of your entire threat landscape.
- Assured Security: Rest easy, knowing you're equipped to counteract the newest threats.
Businesses, regardless of size, can now fortify their digital assets without draining their resources. PenSuite AI is a testament to Prancer's commitment to delivering avant-garde cybersecurity solutions.
Discover the potential of PenSuite AI. Sign up for an exclusive free trial now and reshape your cybersecurity strategy.
About Prancer
Prancer is a recognized leader in advanced security solutions, specializing in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) services. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence, Prancer consistently offers clients the most sophisticated, reliable, and comprehensive security solutions in the market. For more information, visit https://www.prancer.io.
Media Contact
Paris Samani, Prancer Enterprise, 424-666-4586, [email protected]
SOURCE Prancer Enterprise
