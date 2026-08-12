Introducing Penumbra Mezcal: A Single-Palenque Espadín Created by Chip Tate, FFWS Master Distiller of Innovation

"My aim with Penumbra was to balance and control the smoke to complement the ripe, bright agave—not dominate it." Post this

Tate's expertise in blending distilling traditions and innovation to craft respected whiskies like Balcones and the recently released Ampersand and Gambit No. 6 shapes Penumbra's profile. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of wood and smoke, Tate designed the expression to deliver layered complexity, defined by a measured smokiness and a clean, mineral‑driven finish. Working to Tate's specification, the palenque's production choices include:

Encino wood pit-roasting: Instead of traditional mesquite, Penumbra uses local Encino, a slow-burning live oak that produces a rounder, charcoaled wood-smoke profile with less sharpness.

Three-day "low and slow" controlled roast: The agaves are introduced only after the initial harsh smoke from the fire pit has dissipated, enabling a cleaner, more subtle infusion of flavor.

Post-roast selection: Carefully trimming and removing over-charred agave to reduce bitterness and ensure clean, balanced smoke in the final spirit.

Precision distillation cuts: Tighter cuts isolate the cleanest portion of the spirit, eliminating heavy, tarry notes.

As Master Distiller for Innovation at Foley Family Wines & Spirits, Tate is inspired to find new ways to combine and elaborate on old traditions, as demonstrated in Penumbra mezcal.

"Smoke is one of the most important but ethereal elements in mezcal," says Tate. "The flavors of pit roasting are so foundational to what mezcal is – but the balance is important. So, the agave must be roasted just right and well-trimmed to yield an elegant, nuanced smoke. My aim with Penumbra was to balance and control the smoke to complement the ripe, bright agave—not dominate it."

Bottled at 46% ABV, Penumbra is a higher proof mezcal, offering notes of roasted agave, grilled honeydew, grapefruit zest, peppercorn, salinity, and white chocolate, all anchored by a refined, elegant smoke. Exceptionally versatile, Penumbra is an accessible entry point for newcomers to the category and a sophisticated staple for connoisseurs. Penumbra can be enjoyed neat or to elevate cocktails from a Mezcal Margarita to an Oaxacan Old Fashioned.

"The mezcal category continues to demonstrate strong momentum, growing 5.1%* as more consumers discover the depth, authenticity, and craftsmanship that define the spirit," said Jason Daniel, CMO of Foley Family Wine & Spirits. "As interest in premium agave spirits expands, we see a significant opportunity to introduce drinkers to innovative mezcal expressions that remain rooted in tradition. This launch reflects our commitment to investing in the category's future and sharing the rich heritage of mezcal with an evolving audience," added Daniel.

Penumbra has earned early acclaim, receiving Double Gold and 95 Points at the 2025 Tequila & Mezcal Challenge. It is available at retailers nationally (SRP $45) and online at www.penumbramezcal.com.

Penumbra is part of the global portfolio of distilled spirits from Foley Family Wines & Spirits, which includes High Ground Estate Vodka, Tequila El Mexicano, Minden Mill (single estate whiskeys), Charles Goodnight Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Evil Bean Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Gambit No. 6, Ampersand, Lighthouse Gin from New Zealand, the Loch Lomond Group portfolio of Scotch and spirits, Two Stacks Irish Whiskey, and Killowen Distillery.

Media images may be found here: Penumbra Media Images

ABOUT FOLEY FAMILY WINES & SPIRITS

Established by Bill Foley in 1996, Foley Family Wines & Spirits (FFWS) is a portfolio of highly acclaimed wines and spirits from some of the world's greatest estates, each with its distinct style and legacy. FFWS has expanded its portfolio significantly since its founding, now including California wines Banshee, Bar Dog, Chalk Hill Estate Winery, Chalone, Chateau St. Jean, Cherry Pie, Cosentino Winery, Ferrari-Carano Vineyards & Winery, Firestone, Foley Estates, Foley Johnson, Lancaster, Lincourt, Merus, Rickshaw, Roth, Sebastiani Vineyards & Winery, Silverado Vineyards, Sonoma Coast Vineyards, and Swanson; and The Four Graces and Acrobat in Oregon. FFWS's imported wines include Champagne PIAFF and Lucien Albrecht in France, Nieto Senetiner in Argentina, Korta Katarina in Croatia, and wine brands spanning three of New Zealand's most acclaimed winegrowing regions: Marlborough, Central Otago, and Martinborough. The growing global spirits portfolio includes domestic brands Minden Mill Whiskeys, High Ground Estate Vodka®, Charles Goodnight Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Evil Bean Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Gambit No. 6, and Ampersand. International spirits include New Zealand's Lighthouse Gin, Tequila El Mexicano, Penumbra Mezcal, the Loch Lomond Group portfolio of Scotch and spirits, Two Stacks Irish Whiskey, and Killowen Distillery. FFWS also imports SABÉ canned cocktails and Tequio Tequila cocktails. To learn more about Foley Family Wines & Spirits, visit ffws.com.

*Source: Circana latest 12wks data ending 4/19/26, MULO + Conv + Liq

Media Contact

Media Relations, Foley Family Wines & Spirits, 1 4157100245, [email protected]

SOURCE Foley Family Wines & Spirits