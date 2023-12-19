Most existing financial platforms take too much time for today's mobile-first users. They require considerable manual entry and adjustment, which can leave users prone to missing their financial goals when they don't take the time to configure their budget or financial picture completely. Post this

What Makes Piere Unique

Advanced Budgeting. Most users don't want to spend a lot of time engaging with their budget. With Piere, users can create a budget in just two taps. Instead of building a monthly budget from scratch, they can take advantage of Piere's ability to analyze past saving, spending, investing and transactions and then recommend a complete budget customized to the user and their goals.

Piere makes it easy to organize a budget and transactions. Custom categories and transaction rules automatically categorize past and future transactions, making category management a breeze.

Net Worth. Piere allows users to link, track and manage everything from credit cards and loans to savings and 401K accounts directly. This allows them to see current account balances and their account histories from every institution as soon as they launch the app. By combining assets and liabilities, users can understand how those accounts come together to inform their net worth.

Reconciliations. Users can easily split payments in Piere and have their financials accurately reflect their expenses. For example, if a user is out to dinner and puts their card down, and then requests payment by splitting the check in Piere, when the friend repays, Piere intelligently matches the incoming Venmo payment to the original dinner transaction and then shows only the user's share of the expense in their budget. Piere automatically assigns the correct category and merchant to the transaction even when the repayment mechanism, such as Venmo, does not support categorization.

Pools. If a user is organizing a community event, taking a trip with friends, or saving for a big gift for mom, they can create a pool in Piere. Piere then immediately sends payment requests to everyone in the pool and tracks all contributions. That way, it's always clear how much has been collected and from whom.

Users can securely collect money in advance, even if they've never met a contributor, and make larger group purchases knowing the money is there.

Security. Piere is SOC II Type 2 certified, which means users' data is held to the same auditing standards as the nation's largest financial institutions. Piere's data security practices include, but are not limited to:

Data encryption at rest and in transit

Two-factor authentication that enhances security

Regular security measures and vulnerability assessments

Regular third-party vendor security assessments

Up-to-date security patches

Strong password policy

Migrating Financial Data from Mint into Piere

Move From Mint. Users of Intuit's Mint can seamlessly migrate their transaction history and custom categories into Piere using the easy import link found within the app's account connection page. Piere's financial intelligence can apply its two-tap budgeting to history migrated from Mint, minimizing the stress and effort around starting from scratch.

Mint users fall in love with Piere because it is fast, personalized and accurate. For example:

Piere is fast: Mint budgeting requires manual setup and adjustment of each transaction category. Piere creates a complete budget for the user in just two taps, across all transaction categories.

Piere is personalized: Mint relies on the user to personalize their budget. Piere's intelligence analyzes past saving, spending, investing, and transactions for the user and then recommends a complete budget customized to the user and their goals.

Piere is accurate: Mint doesn't reconcile peer-to-peer payments, leading to uncategorized transactions and an inaccurate financial picture. Piere's intelligence matches the incoming Venmo payment to the original transaction and then shows only the user's share of the expense in their budget, leading to fewer uncategorized transactions and a more accurate financial picture.

About Piere

Piere is the intelligent personal finance and money management app for iPhone that offers accurate and personalized financial insight at your fingertips. Users can bring all their banking, spending, and financial accounts into a single platform and create a budget in just two taps using Piere's lightning-fast intelligence. Users can establish their financial objectives and then let Piere guide spending accordingly. Finally, individuals have the financial visibility they need to realize the full potential of their money. For more information visit Piere.com.

Media contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kevin Martin, Piere, 1 7082504665, [email protected], Piere.com

SOURCE Piere