Introducing Practice Your Path: A Game-Changing Program for Middle and High School Students to Build Emotional Strength and Community

About Practice Your Path

Practice Your Path is a comprehensive platform offering:

Interactive, media-rich modules tailored for grades 5-12 that promote self-awareness, emotional regulation, relationship-building, and peer connection

Real-world scenarios, student voice integration, and culturally relevant content that resonates with today's teens

Teacher-friendly implementation: ready-to-use lessons, minimal preparation, and built-in facilitation supports

Extension beyond the classroom: resources for families, peer-led activities, and community-wide engagement

Alignment with MTW's evidence-based approach: built on a foundation of demonstrated impact in academic outcomes, behavioral incidents, and emotional growth.

Key features

Student-first design: Developed in collaboration with secondary students, educators, and wellness experts so that content feels relevant and empowering

Authentic engagement: Elevates student reflection and voice through multimedia, peer stories and collaborative challenges

Scalable for schools and districts: Whether used in homeroom, advisory, health-class, or as part of a larger wellness initiative, Practice Your Path supports flexible implementation

Measurable impact: Schools receive dashboards and reporting to track changes in student engagement, social connectedness, and emotional wellbeing over time

Practice Your Path is available immediately for adoption in middle and high schools across the U.S. Schools can schedule a demo or request pilot access through Move This World's website.

From the webinar

In the webinar, MTW Senior Director of Impact Kendall Sweeney and other panelists emphasized that impactful programs must "reflect students' voices, needs, and lived experiences."

Kristen Crowe, Chief Community Officer for Scholarship Prep Public Schools, shared: "We're all using the resources from [Move This World] that are student centered, but there's also that teacher component too. So it allows us to really focus on the wellness piece for teachers. I think sometimes that ties it together and supports that buy-in piece for [the staff]. And that's our key for getting that student engagement up, is really having that teacher engaged."

Serinda Swan shared: "For me, it was who can we partner with that has the right level and the right ingredients for implementation that makes sure that the [Blueprint] program is amplified and makes sure that there is so much more learning that's available."

About Move This World

Move This World is a proactive and preventative mental health platform for students, staff, and families in PreK-12. Its easy-to-implement and MTSS aligned programs deliver thousands of engaging and participatory multimedia experiences that create a common language, support social emotional development, and build stronger school communities where learning thrives. Move This World's evidence-based results have impacted the lives of over 4 million students across 45 states and 9 countries. movethisworld.com

About Blueprint

Co-founded by actor and advocate Serinda Swan, Blueprint was born from a deep belief that emotional intelligence is a must-have, not a nice-to-have. Built in collaboration with educators, psychologists, and storytellers, Blueprint is partnering with Move This World to reshape how schools approach emotional and mental wellness. https://www.myblueprinteq.com/

