Introducing Practice Your Path: A Game-Changing Program for Middle and High School Students to Build Emotional Strength and Community

Serinda Swan, Co-Founder of Blueprint, and Kendall Sweeney, LMSW, Senior Director of Impact with Move This World, spoke in a webinar alongside Kristen Crowe, Chief Community Officer at Scholarship Prep Public Schools, to unveil their partnership to bring authentic, engaging new content to middle and high school students.
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Move This World (MTW), a leading evidence-based mental health platform serving PreK–12 students, educators, and families, announces the launch of its highly anticipated new offering, Practice Your Path, designed specifically to engage middle and high school students in meaningful emotional growth and community-building. The announcement follows the recent webinar, "Beyond the Buzzwords: Building Mental Health Programs That Connect with Secondary Students," which featured education and mental‐health innovators and unveiled this exciting new solution.
Middle and high school students face mounting emotional and social challenges, and many traditional programs struggle to keep them truly engaged. In the webinar, MTW, Blueprint and Scholarship Prep underscored that "supporting adolescent mental health requires more than surface-level conversations."This offering is built to go beyond one-off lessons; it's a dynamic, student-centered experience that meets young people where they are, aligns with their needs, and empowers schools to build stronger, more connected communities.
About Practice Your Path
Practice Your Path is a comprehensive platform offering:
- Interactive, media-rich modules tailored for grades 5-12 that promote self-awareness, emotional regulation, relationship-building, and peer connection
- Real-world scenarios, student voice integration, and culturally relevant content that resonates with today's teens
- Teacher-friendly implementation: ready-to-use lessons, minimal preparation, and built-in facilitation supports
- Extension beyond the classroom: resources for families, peer-led activities, and community-wide engagement
- Alignment with MTW's evidence-based approach: built on a foundation of demonstrated impact in academic outcomes, behavioral incidents, and emotional growth.
Key features
- Student-first design: Developed in collaboration with secondary students, educators, and wellness experts so that content feels relevant and empowering
- Authentic engagement: Elevates student reflection and voice through multimedia, peer stories and collaborative challenges
- Scalable for schools and districts: Whether used in homeroom, advisory, health-class, or as part of a larger wellness initiative, Practice Your Path supports flexible implementation
- Measurable impact: Schools receive dashboards and reporting to track changes in student engagement, social connectedness, and emotional wellbeing over time
Practice Your Path is available immediately for adoption in middle and high schools across the U.S. Schools can schedule a demo or request pilot access through Move This World's website.
From the webinar
In the webinar, MTW Senior Director of Impact Kendall Sweeney and other panelists emphasized that impactful programs must "reflect students' voices, needs, and lived experiences."
Kristen Crowe, Chief Community Officer for Scholarship Prep Public Schools, shared: "We're all using the resources from [Move This World] that are student centered, but there's also that teacher component too. So it allows us to really focus on the wellness piece for teachers. I think sometimes that ties it together and supports that buy-in piece for [the staff]. And that's our key for getting that student engagement up, is really having that teacher engaged."
Serinda Swan shared: "For me, it was who can we partner with that has the right level and the right ingredients for implementation that makes sure that the [Blueprint] program is amplified and makes sure that there is so much more learning that's available."
About Move This World
Move This World is a proactive and preventative mental health platform for students, staff, and families in PreK-12. Its easy-to-implement and MTSS aligned programs deliver thousands of engaging and participatory multimedia experiences that create a common language, support social emotional development, and build stronger school communities where learning thrives. Move This World's evidence-based results have impacted the lives of over 4 million students across 45 states and 9 countries. movethisworld.com
About Blueprint
Co-founded by actor and advocate Serinda Swan, Blueprint was born from a deep belief that emotional intelligence is a must-have, not a nice-to-have. Built in collaboration with educators, psychologists, and storytellers, Blueprint is partnering with Move This World to reshape how schools approach emotional and mental wellness. https://www.myblueprinteq.com/
