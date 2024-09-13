Introducing Premium Korean Seafood in the U.S.! Have you tried any yet?

An introduction of premium Korean seafood in the U.S. with special events in August featuring a presentation for buyers & a showcase for consumers.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, and the Korean Fisheries Association have recently held promotions in the U.S. aiming to promote the quality of Korean seafood and enhance its global competitiveness. This year, efforts to promote awareness of Korean seafood has expanded to include B2B (business to business) & B2C (business to consumers) by also introducing these products to buyers and consumers online as well as offline. These special presentations and showcases have been successfully run in the U.S. and concurrently worldwide.