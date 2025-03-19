Introducing Prizym: A Real-Time AI Solution Unifying Critical Communication Information

"Prizym is an innovative solution that brings native cloud AI capabilities to public safety customers, enhancing public safety outcomes," said Al Brisard, president and CEO of Exacom. Post this

Prizym delivers real-time AI-infused features including:

Transcription for legacy & NG

Realtime best-in-class language translation

Interactive streaming video

Audio playback & streaming

Real-time location sharing

Keyword alerting

Realtime AI Insights

Multimodal sentiment analysis

The real-time speech-to-text transcription of multichannel radio transmissions and 911 calls utilizes patented AI technology developed by the Air Force Research Laboratories (AFRL) and licensed to SRT. It monitors all communications visually from a single, customizable dashboard, and enables the setting of keyword-based alerts for immediate notifications on highlighted critical terms and phrases. Developed by Convey911, translation provides a near-real time conversational experience for text, video and voice phone calls, and supports over 185 languages and dialects, including ASL, ensuring no one goes unheard.

Roger Mann, CEO of Smart Response Technologies, said, "Simply put, Prizym enables clarity in chaos. It brings all your critical communications platforms into one place, with tools to cut through the noise. A single deployment for your entire organization."

Additionally, the Prizym solution allows customers to leverage other beneficial features, such as mental health tools, AI-powered QA/QI, and advanced analytics, among others.

"Prizym unifies leading technologies into one accessible platform. It delivers mission-critical communications, AI insights, summarization, workflow automation, and more—all through a data-driven approach that simplifies your toughest challenges and delivers measurable value," said Jeff Bruns, CEO and Chief Technology Officer at Convey911.

Available immediately, Prizym is distributed exclusively by Convey911, Exacom, and SRT, and through prizym.co.

Live demos of Prizym will be available in Exacom's booth, 1017, at IWCE in the show exhibit hall.

ABOUT CONVEY911

Convey911™ is a leading provider of language translation and communications tools tailored for public safety, law enforcement, and government agencies. Specializing in real-time translation capabilities, Convey911™ enhances communication for 911 and public safety operations, helping agencies effectively serve Limited English Proficient (LEP) and non-English speaking individuals in mission-critical situations. With over 100 years of combined experience in public safety, law enforcement, and 911 services, our founding team has leveraged this expertise to bridge a vital gap in today's technology landscape. We focus on delivering reliable and immediate communication solutions when every second counts. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Convey911™ is pioneering innovations in real-time voice and video translation, location services, and streaming video. We empower communities across North America, ensuring that no one is left behind in an emergency.

For more information: Convey911.com

ABOUT EXACOM

Exacom is a leading provider of multimedia (analog, RoIP, VoIP, text/SMS, and screen capture) logging and recording solutions for public safety, government, Department of Defense, energy, utilities, transportation, and security applications. Their range of cybersecure recording solutions and flexible deployment options—including on-prem, hybrid, and cloud-native—allow for seamless recording in virtually any environment, including geographically distributed systems.

Designed to be IT-friendly, Exacom solutions utilize COTS hardware, software-based architecture, and open APIs for seamless integrations. With thousands of field-proven installations worldwide, Exacom is trusted by mission-critical agencies to ensure secure, reliable access to recorded communications for compliance, investigations, and operational improvements.

In 2023, Exacom acquired SecuLore, a cybersecurity company specializing in protecting public safety and critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Together, Exacom and SecuLore provide a comprehensive approach to securing and recording mission-critical communications. Learn more: Exacom.com.

ABOUT SMART RESPONSE TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2022, Smart Response Technologies (SRT) is a Veteran-owned small business headquartered in Dayton, Ohio that supports the public safety industry nationwide by creating assistive AI solutions for first responders' biggest communication challenges. SRT is committed to creating and implementing affordable, resilient, and highly secure cloud-based SaaS products that keep people protected and help save more lives in critical situations. Working side-by-side with customers and collaborating with other cloud-native companies, SRT's solutions enable more efficient, less stressful 911 emergency workflows in four primary focal areas: Emergency Communication Centers, Corrections Facilities, Security for Courthouses, Corporations, and Campuses, and Event Management. For more information: SmartResponseTech

