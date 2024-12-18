Introducing Professional Sworn Spanish-English Translation Services by OfficialTranslations.ie

OfficialTranslations.ie – Your trusted partner for sworn Spanish-English translations in Ireland and Spain. When accuracy, legality, and prompt service matter, rely on our expertise to help you navigate the complex requirements of official documentation.

KERRY, Ireland, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certified Translator Offers Legal, Academic, and Official Document Translations for Ireland and Spain

OfficialTranslations.ie is pleased to announce the availability of professional, certified Spanish-English translation services provided by Roser Bosch Casademont, a sworn translator accredited by the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation (MAEC). Operating from Ireland, Roser specializes in delivering high-quality official translations that meet the strict legal and administrative standards required in Spain, and they are generally accepted as official translations in Ireland as well as other English-speaking countries.

These professional Spanish to English (and English to Spanish) translations are ideal for individuals, students, professionals, and businesses navigating legal, academic, and corporate processes.

By offering services online, OfficialTranslations.ie caters to clients throughout Ireland and Spain, ensuring documents retain their credibility and authenticity when presented to authorities, universities, employers, or courts.

Documents Commonly Translated:

Academic transcripts and diplomas (for university or college applications)

Birth, marriage, and death certificates (for immigration or legal matters)

Legal contracts, agreements, and powers of attorney (for business transactions and property transfers)

Criminal record and police clearance certificates (for employment or residency applications)

Medical certificates and reports (for healthcare or insurance purposes)

Notary deeds and official statements

Why Choose a Sworn Translator in Ireland?

Sworn translators, recognized by the Spanish authorities, provide legally valid, certified translations. Roser's credentials, combined with her official stamp, seal, and digital signature, ensure all documents translated at OfficialTranslations.ie meet the formal requirements for use in Spain, and they are generally accepted as official translations in Ireland and beyond. This unparalleled credibility is especially beneficial for legal proceedings, visa applications, academic admissions, and any situation where accuracy and authenticity are paramount.

How It Works:

Easy Online Submission: Clients can simply email scanned copies or photographs of their documents for a fast, no-obligation quote.

Quick Turnaround & Precision: Once approved, Roser provides a precise and legally compliant translation, thoroughly checked for accuracy and adherence to standards.

Certified Delivery: Clients may receive a fully certified, stamped translation in digital format, or request hard copies by post—ensuring a seamless, user-friendly experience.

About Roser Bosch Casademont:

With a background in Business Administration, Financial Economics, and a degree in Translation and Interpreting, Roser has been providing top-tier sworn translation services since 2002. Her extensive experience guarantees that every document, whether for personal, academic, or professional use, maintains its legal and contextual integrity throughout the translation process.

For More Information or a Quote:

Phone: +353 (0)86 668 4328

Email: [email protected]

Website: OfficialTranslations.ie

OfficialTranslations.ie – Your trusted partner for sworn Spanish-English translations in Ireland and Spain. When accuracy, legality, and prompt service matter, rely on our expertise to help you navigate the complex requirements of official documentation.

Media Contact

Roser Bosch Casademont, Official Translations, 353 (0)86 668 4328, [email protected]

