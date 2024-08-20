Introducing Protein Sips: The All-Natural, Sugar-Free Juice Drink Packed with Protein, Fiber and Essential Vitamins

"Protein Sips makes it easy for families to meet their daily nutritional needs," said Katy Monson, Sips Club cofounder. Post this

Sips Club cofounder and clinical laboratory scientist Katy Monson explains, "Protein Sips makes it easy for families to meet their daily nutritional needs. With one scoop for kids and two scoops for adults, everyone can enjoy the benefits of 9 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and eight essential vitamins. It's a delicious peach limeade flavor that kids will love and parents can feel good about."

Watch this video to learn more.

Say Goodbye to Sugary Juice Drinks

Parents no longer need to feel guilty about the high sugar content in traditional juice boxes and pouches. Protein Sips offers a healthier alternative with zero sugar, providing the same great taste that children love. Naturally sweetened with stevia, Protein Sips contains no artificial dyes, ensuring a wholesome and delicious beverage for the whole family. This innovative drink replaces multiple products and ensures that kids receive essential nutrients without the drawbacks of excessive sugar intake.

MTHFR-Friendly and Fully Absorbable Folate

Protein Sips is specially formulated for individuals with the MTHFR gene variation, which affects nearly 40% of the population and hinders folate absorption. By using methylated folate (5-MTHF), Protein Sips ensures that everyone can fully absorb this crucial nutrient. Proper folate absorption is vital for energy production, mood regulation and overall well-being, making Protein Sips an excellent choice for all.

Packed with Essential Vitamins

"In addition to protein and fiber, Protein Sips is enriched with eight essential vitamins: vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, thiamine and riboflavin," Monson states. "These vitamins make Protein Sips a comprehensive replacement for multivitamins, offering a convenient way to ensure that the whole family receives their daily nutritional needs in one delicious drink."

Perfect for Kids and Families

"Protein Sips has been a game changer for my family," adds cofounder and mother of three, Kathleen Lynch. "My kids love the taste, and I love that they're getting the nutrition they need without the sugar. It's a relief to have a product that we both enjoy and trust."

Why Protein Sips Is Groundbreaking

"Protein Sips is the nutritious jump-start everyone needs," adds Monson. "It's a daily nutritional win for families, a beneficial option for diabetics and a practical solution for those with the MTHFR gene variation. Parents love that their kids come back and ask for more."

About the Cofounders

Protein Sips was formulated and tested by cofounders Katy Monson and Kathleen Lynch. Katy utilized her background as a clinical laboratory scientist and micromolecular biologist to ensure that the products provide balanced nutrition for both kids and adults.

About Sips Club

Sips Club is dedicated to redefining family nutrition through innovative health supplement drink powders. In addition to Protein Sips, Sips Club also offers Veggie Sips, an all-natural digestive health support drink. With a commitment to science-backed nutrition and a passion for creating products with love, Sips Club strives to bring more joy and less stress to family health routines.

Media Contact

Katy Monson, Sips Club, (480) 399-5501, [email protected], https://sipsclub.com/

SOURCE Sips Club