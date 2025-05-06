Introducing Pulumi IDP: The Fastest, Most Secure Way to Deliver Cloud Infrastructure at Scale

"By integrating Pulumi Policy as Code with Insights Account Scanning and our developer portal, we're achieving the holy grail for Platform Engineering." - Zachary Cook, senior manager, DevOps at Modivcare Post this

Internal developer platforms are becoming the standard, with Gartner forecasting that 80% of large organizations will have one in the next two years. Driven by the need to ship cloud innovation faster, reduce developer burden, and scale securely, many Pulumi customers have already built their own IDPs using Pulumi's IaC platform. Pulumi IDP distills lessons from hundreds of these real-world implementations into a complete solution that helps organizations accelerate software delivery while embedding security and governance by design.

Unlike traditional approaches that require a trade-off between building everything custom versus adopting rigid, top-down solutions, Pulumi IDP meets platform teams where they already are – the cloud infrastructure – and extends from there to facilitate developer self-service and speed.

Codify and Enforce Organizational Best Practices

Platform teams publish patterns as Component, Template, and Policy building blocks to Pulumi IDP using a private organization registry. These building blocks encapsulate reusable infrastructure best practices written in any language – TypeScript, Python, Go, C#, Java, or YAML – and form blueprints for creating new projects such as applications, microservices, or clusters, with standard configurations. Security, compliance, cost, and operational rules are then enforced for new and existing infrastructure. The registry includes built-in documentation, search, semantic versioning, and usage tracking to make it easy to discover and share patterns.

Enable Flexible Developer Self-Service with Guardrails

Developers, data scientists, and other end users can access Pulumi IDP through their preferred interface to provision and manage cloud applications and infrastructure using these building blocks. They can do so using a complete no-code user interface, low-code YAML-based CI/CD pipelines, IaC directly in their preferred language, or a REST API with full extensibility. End users can organize their projects into Services, which are logical containers of cloud infrastructure, configuration, secrets, documentation, and observability dashboards. Examples of services include a web application, a microservice, a Jupyter notebook, or a data pipeline.

Secure and Scale Your Day Two Operations and Beyond

Pulumi IDP works for setting up golden paths and using them as well as day-two and beyond operations. This includes drift and policy detection and remediation, auditing of outdated components and templates, and change management when rolling out updated versions. Approval workflows enable teams to delegate and maintain guardrails. A new visual import tool helps teams bring existing unmanaged cloud infrastructure under the management of Pulumi with just a few clicks. Pulumi IDP features a new advanced IAM system to enable least-privilege access, extending Pulumi's existing security foundation with custom roles and permissions, fine-grained access controls, and integration with SAML/SSO identity providers.

Pulumi IDP is available as a managed SaaS solution or self-hosted for advanced compliance needs. It integrates deeply with Pulumi's existing enterprise capabilities, including Pulumi Copilot for AI-driven infrastructure management, Pulumi Deployments for workflow automation, Pulumi CrossGuard for policies, and a common REST API and data model for extensibility.

"CTOs, CIOs, and engineering leaders tell us that the pace of innovation is faster than ever," said Joe Duffy, co-founder and CEO of Pulumi. "To succeed, developers must move fast – without breaking things. Pulumi IDP is the cloud infrastructure platform modern teams have been asking for: infrastructure-first, multi-cloud, immensely powerful and flexible, with built-in security and full visibility and controls. It turns the cloud into a competitive advantage."

Pulumi IDP is now available in public preview and is free for Pulumi customers and community members to use. General availability and enterprise pricing will follow later this year.

To learn more, visit:

Supporting Quotes

"By integrating Pulumi Policy as Code with Insights Account Scanning and our developer portal, we're achieving the holy grail for Platform Engineering: instant visibility and governance over legacy infrastructure that isn't yet defined in IaC, while also accelerating our path to production for new cloud-native projects."

– Zachary Cook, senior manager, DevOps at Modivcare

"Docker makes software supply chains more secure by standardizing build, packaging, and shipping containerized applications – core to any modern internal developer platform. Pulumi complements this by enabling platform teams to define secure, reusable infrastructure patterns. Golden paths are incredibly important to our customers, and we're excited that Pulumi makes it easier to create and adopt them. Together, Docker and Pulumi help teams streamline developer workflows and accelerate delivery from code to cloud."

– Justin Cormack, CTO at Docker

About Pulumi

Pulumi is the cloud infrastructure platform that engineers love and enterprises trust. Over 3,500 customers – from Global 2000 leaders to high-growth startups – use Pulumi to automate, manage, and secure their infrastructure across thousands of clouds. Founded in 2017, Pulumi's open source infrastructure as code technology now powers a community of over 350,000 users and sees more than 1 million downloads weekly. Pulumi is free to get started with and turns the cloud into a competitive advantage. To learn more, visit https://www.pulumi.com.

