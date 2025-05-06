Introducing Pulumi IDP: The Fastest, Most Secure Way to Deliver Cloud Infrastructure at Scale

Pulumi unveils a modern internal developer platform built on its flagship infrastructure as code technology, delivering developer self-service with built-in security, compliance, and controls
SEATTLE, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infrastructure as code (IaC) leader Pulumi today announced Pulumi IDP, a new internal developer platform that accelerates cloud infrastructure delivery for organizations at any scale. Built on Pulumi's flagship open source IaC platform, Pulumi IDP provides the fastest, most secure way for engineering teams to go from idea to cloud in minutes, not months. With over 3,500 customers, 350,000 users worldwide, and more than 1 million weekly downloads, Pulumi brings proven cloud infrastructure expertise to Pulumi IDP.
"We've spent a lot of time building our internal developer platform," said James Forcier, staff software engineer at CLEAR. "We moved from a lower-level Terraform and HCL-based interface to Pulumi, letting us use a custom, higher-level, and much simpler-to-use YAML schema we've defined. We've made cloud infrastructure really easy to use for our developers."
Internal developer platforms are becoming the standard, with Gartner forecasting that 80% of large organizations will have one in the next two years. Driven by the need to ship cloud innovation faster, reduce developer burden, and scale securely, many Pulumi customers have already built their own IDPs using Pulumi's IaC platform. Pulumi IDP distills lessons from hundreds of these real-world implementations into a complete solution that helps organizations accelerate software delivery while embedding security and governance by design.
Unlike traditional approaches that require a trade-off between building everything custom versus adopting rigid, top-down solutions, Pulumi IDP meets platform teams where they already are – the cloud infrastructure – and extends from there to facilitate developer self-service and speed.
Codify and Enforce Organizational Best Practices
Platform teams publish patterns as Component, Template, and Policy building blocks to Pulumi IDP using a private organization registry. These building blocks encapsulate reusable infrastructure best practices written in any language – TypeScript, Python, Go, C#, Java, or YAML – and form blueprints for creating new projects such as applications, microservices, or clusters, with standard configurations. Security, compliance, cost, and operational rules are then enforced for new and existing infrastructure. The registry includes built-in documentation, search, semantic versioning, and usage tracking to make it easy to discover and share patterns.
Enable Flexible Developer Self-Service with Guardrails
Developers, data scientists, and other end users can access Pulumi IDP through their preferred interface to provision and manage cloud applications and infrastructure using these building blocks. They can do so using a complete no-code user interface, low-code YAML-based CI/CD pipelines, IaC directly in their preferred language, or a REST API with full extensibility. End users can organize their projects into Services, which are logical containers of cloud infrastructure, configuration, secrets, documentation, and observability dashboards. Examples of services include a web application, a microservice, a Jupyter notebook, or a data pipeline.
Secure and Scale Your Day Two Operations and Beyond
Pulumi IDP works for setting up golden paths and using them as well as day-two and beyond operations. This includes drift and policy detection and remediation, auditing of outdated components and templates, and change management when rolling out updated versions. Approval workflows enable teams to delegate and maintain guardrails. A new visual import tool helps teams bring existing unmanaged cloud infrastructure under the management of Pulumi with just a few clicks. Pulumi IDP features a new advanced IAM system to enable least-privilege access, extending Pulumi's existing security foundation with custom roles and permissions, fine-grained access controls, and integration with SAML/SSO identity providers.
Pulumi IDP is available as a managed SaaS solution or self-hosted for advanced compliance needs. It integrates deeply with Pulumi's existing enterprise capabilities, including Pulumi Copilot for AI-driven infrastructure management, Pulumi Deployments for workflow automation, Pulumi CrossGuard for policies, and a common REST API and data model for extensibility.
"CTOs, CIOs, and engineering leaders tell us that the pace of innovation is faster than ever," said Joe Duffy, co-founder and CEO of Pulumi. "To succeed, developers must move fast – without breaking things. Pulumi IDP is the cloud infrastructure platform modern teams have been asking for: infrastructure-first, multi-cloud, immensely powerful and flexible, with built-in security and full visibility and controls. It turns the cloud into a competitive advantage."
Pulumi IDP is now available in public preview and is free for Pulumi customers and community members to use. General availability and enterprise pricing will follow later this year.
To learn more, visit:
- Blog post: https://www.pulumi.com/blog/announcing-pulumi-idp/
- Product page: https://www.pulumi.com/product/internal-developer-platforms/
Supporting Quotes
"By integrating Pulumi Policy as Code with Insights Account Scanning and our developer portal, we're achieving the holy grail for Platform Engineering: instant visibility and governance over legacy infrastructure that isn't yet defined in IaC, while also accelerating our path to production for new cloud-native projects."
– Zachary Cook, senior manager, DevOps at Modivcare
"Docker makes software supply chains more secure by standardizing build, packaging, and shipping containerized applications – core to any modern internal developer platform. Pulumi complements this by enabling platform teams to define secure, reusable infrastructure patterns. Golden paths are incredibly important to our customers, and we're excited that Pulumi makes it easier to create and adopt them. Together, Docker and Pulumi help teams streamline developer workflows and accelerate delivery from code to cloud."
– Justin Cormack, CTO at Docker
About Pulumi
Pulumi is the cloud infrastructure platform that engineers love and enterprises trust. Over 3,500 customers – from Global 2000 leaders to high-growth startups – use Pulumi to automate, manage, and secure their infrastructure across thousands of clouds. Founded in 2017, Pulumi's open source infrastructure as code technology now powers a community of over 350,000 users and sees more than 1 million downloads weekly. Pulumi is free to get started with and turns the cloud into a competitive advantage. To learn more, visit https://www.pulumi.com.
Media Contact
Ray George, Pulumi, 1 6509223825, [email protected], https://www.pulumi.com/
SOURCE Pulumi
Share this article