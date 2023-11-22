Introducing Rare Cannabinoid Company's Latest Innovation: THC + CBN Sleep Gummies for a Restful Night's Sleep

Many of our customers say they take our THC Mood Gummies along with our original extra strength CBN Gummies for a dreamy night's sleep, and we're happy to now offer a gummy with the benefits of both THC and CBN in one gummy. Post this

Like the brand's extra strength CBN Gummies for Sleep, each gummy contains 30mg CBN for relaxation, rest, and sleep, as well as 10mg CBD oil for calm, balance, and the entourage effect. What's unique about these gummies is that they also contain 5mg Delta-9-THC to amplify the dreamy relaxing effects.

Key Features of THC + CBN Sleep Gummies:

Synergistic Formula: Gummies combine the power of Delta-9-THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBN (cannabinol) to create a synergistic effect that may help users fall asleep faster and enjoy a more prolonged and uninterrupted sleep. CBD oil also enhances effects.





Precise Dosage: Each gummy is precisely dosed to ensure a consistent and reliable experience, making it easy for users to find their ideal dose for a restful night's sleep. Each gummy contains a full spectrum extract with 5mg hemp-derived Delta-9-THC oil, 30mg CBN oil, and 10mg CBD oil.





Premium Ingredients: Rare Cannabinoid Company uses only the highest-quality, all-natural, vegan ingredients in their gummies, with no artificial additives or preservatives.





Delicious Flavors: THC + CBN Sleep Gummies have a delicious, natural huckleberry flavor. This makes them a tasty and enjoyable way to unwind before bedtime.





Convenient Jar with Child-Resistant Lid: The THC + CBN Sleep Gummies are packaged in a convenient wide-necked jar with a child-resistant lid. This is for added safety, but these gummies should always be kept out of reach of children. They are for use by adults 21+ only.





Third-Party Lab Tests: All Rare Cannabinoid Company products undergo rigorous third-party testing to ensure they meet the highest quality and safety standards, providing peace of mind to customers.





Legal Delta-9-THC Gummies: The Delta-9-THC in THC + CBN Sleep Gummies comes in a full spectrum oil that is naturally extracted from legal U.S. hemp plants. It is not converted, synthesized, or isomerized from CBD or any other cannabinoid. There is less than 0.3% THC in the gummies and they are federally legal.





Ships To All 50 States: All Rare Cannabinoid Company products, including their line of THC gummies, ship to all locations across the United States . However, due to circumstances outside of their control, they cannot ship THC gummies outside the United States .

"We're thrilled to introduce our THC + CBN Sleep Gummies to the market," said a company spokesperson.

"Many of our customers say they take our THC Mood Gummies along with our original extra strength CBN Gummies for a dreamy night's sleep, and we're happy to now offer a gummy with the benefits of both THC and CBN in one gummy."

The THC + CBN Sleep Gummies are now available for purchase on their website as well as at some of the 400 locations that stock their products.

Rare Cannabinoid Company also offers oils and gummies of THCV for energy and appetite control, CBG Gummies for discomfort relief, and CBD Gummies for calm and balance. They are also releasing THC + CBG Relief Gummies and THC + THCV Uplift Gummies to add to their growing THC Gummies line.

For anyone who would like the sleepy benefits of CBN cannabinoid without THC, they also offer a pure CBN oil tincture, CBN CBD blend, as well as the extra strength CBN Gummies with CBD but no Delta-9-THC.

Rare Cannabinoid Company also offers a vast selection of rare cannabinoid oils, Hawaiian Choice CBD, Pet CBD, topical gel, and more.

To learn more about their latest product and commitment to quality, please visit http://www.rarecannabinoidco.com.

