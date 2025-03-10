Introducing Rekap, AI-Driven Meeting Intelligence by Technology Visionary, César Harari

"Time is the most valuable asset for any professional or organization. RekapIQ™ doesn't just save time—it turns wasted hours into measurable financial gains." Post this

RekapIQ™ leverages the power of artificial intelligence to not only automate meeting transcription but also summarize discussions, extract key insights, and deliver actionable next steps. In an era where data is the cornerstone of innovation, meetings represent an untapped source of valuable organizational intelligence.

In today's AI-driven ecosystem, data is the new currency. McKinsey states, "At the center of it all is data. Without access to good and relevant data, this new world of [Gen AI] possibilities and value will remain out of reach." With employees spending an average of 31 hours per month in meetings, these conversations are a critical yet underutilized data source. McKinsey continues, "Few people understand what data they really need to make better decisions or the capabilities of data to enable better outcomes." RekapIQ™ bridges this gap by ensuring meeting data is not just accurately transcribed but transformed into a strategic asset, ensuring no opportunity is missed.

Every lost hour of post-meeting manual data processing detracts from innovation and progress. Rekap integrates seamlessly across devices, making insights accessible anytime, anywhere, and in multiple languages. Forbes comments on the time drain of meeting manual data processing and the inaccuracies that come with it, "Employees waste time correcting mistakes, leading to decreased productivity and higher labor costs."

The Rekap platform addresses challenges faced by businesses of all sizes: For entrepreneurs & freelancers, transcription and automation tools like RekapIQ™ can save 20+ hours monthly, for SMBs 200+ hours monthly, and for enterprises 2,000+ monthly or 30-50 full-time work weeks annually—equating to millions of dollars in reclaimed productivity.

"Time is the most valuable asset for any professional or organization. RekapIQ™ doesn't just save time—it turns wasted hours into measurable financial gains," Harari added.

Rekap is now available for download, delivering precise AI-powered transcription, summaries, key points and next steps supported by customizable modules to meet the unique needs of teams and organizations.

Founded by technology visionary César Harari, Rekap leverages cutting-edge AI to revolutionize meeting intelligence. With expertise in finance and strategic leadership, Harari drives Rekap's mission to turn conversations into actionable insights and help organizations thrive in a data-driven world.

