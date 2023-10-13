Introducing Renaissance Fundamentals to Help Educators Identify Hidden Barriers to Learning

Renaissance Fundamentals will provide educators with a proactive approach to uncovering non-academic barriers to student learning
BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renaissance, a global leader in pre-K–12 education technology, announces Renaissance Fundamentals—helping educators take the guesswork out of understanding why a student might be struggling at school. A key part of Renaissance's growing suite of non-academic assessment solutions designed to help educators best support the whole child, Renaissance Fundamentals enables educators to uncover challenges students face, such as a lack of confidence in themselves, limited motivation, and their overall connectedness to school.
"A student's success in school is tied to much more than just grades and time in the classroom—it is also connected to how they are feeling each morning, their relationships with others, and more," said Todd Brekhus, Chief Product Officer at Renaissance and Nearpod General Manager. "As educators, we do our best to support every student, but we sometimes miss those hidden barriers. A complete, whole-child view is crucial if we are going to see every student for who they are and support them. Educators know their students best, and Renaissance Fundamentals will help educators proactively identify and address those challenges to ensure each one of their students thrives."
An important part of the Renaissance Fundamentals suite is the assessment formerly known as PASS (Pupils' Attitudes to School and Self), which is new to the Renaissance family as part of the GL Education acquisition. This K–12 universal screener was developed by a team of school psychologists and is quick to administer, with students completing a 15-minute survey and responding to statements about how they feel about school and themselves as learners. The survey paints a more complete picture of each student based on nine factors:
- Feelings about school
- Perceived learning capabilities
- Self-regard as a learner
- Preparedness for learning
- Attitudes toward educators
- General work ethic
- Confidence in learning
- Attitudes to attendance
- Response to curriculum demands
Dynamic, interactive reports after each assessment provide unparalleled insights at the district level, individual school level, by demographic group, and down to the individual student. Each report is color-coded and provides actionable data to help educators improve overall student achievement, increase student well-being, strengthen students' social and emotional skills, and improve students' relationships with others.
Renaissance Fundamentals data will also help schools and districts to strengthen their multi-tier system of support (MTSS) frameworks and to evaluate the efficacy of social-emotional learning initiatives.
To learn more about Renaissance Fundamentals, please visit https://www.renaissance.com/products/renaissance-fundamentals.
