Introducing Renaissance Fundamentals to Help Educators Identify Hidden Barriers to Learning

An important part of the Renaissance Fundamentals suite is the assessment formerly known as PASS (Pupils' Attitudes to School and Self), which is new to the Renaissance family as part of the GL Education acquisition. This K–12 universal screener was developed by a team of school psychologists and is quick to administer, with students completing a 15-minute survey and responding to statements about how they feel about school and themselves as learners. The survey paints a more complete picture of each student based on nine factors:

Feelings about school

Perceived learning capabilities

Self-regard as a learner

Preparedness for learning

Attitudes toward educators

General work ethic

Confidence in learning

Attitudes to attendance

Response to curriculum demands

Dynamic, interactive reports after each assessment provide unparalleled insights at the district level, individual school level, by demographic group, and down to the individual student. Each report is color-coded and provides actionable data to help educators improve overall student achievement, increase student well-being, strengthen students' social and emotional skills, and improve students' relationships with others.

Renaissance Fundamentals data will also help schools and districts to strengthen their multi-tier system of support (MTSS) frameworks and to evaluate the efficacy of social-emotional learning initiatives.

