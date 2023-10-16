Introducing Renewal Kit™ for Travelers: Elevate Your Travel Experience Naturally with Kyowa's Setria® Glutathione

Revitalize Your Travel Experience with Renewal Kit™: Powered by Setria® Glutathione

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kyowa Hakko USA is excited to announce that its partner Renewal Kit has launched Renewal Kit™ for Travelers, a breakthrough pure food-based supplement regimen designed to enhance your well-being during travel.

Renewal Kit™ for Travelers is formulated from clinical research, making it a trusted choice for travelers seeking a natural way to support their body's needs. This kit is easy to take and aims to minimize travel-related stressors on your body, while providing support to your immune and digestive systems.

What Does Renewal Kit™ for Travelers Include?

Setria® L-Glutathione: This vital compound protects cells from the damaging effects of toxins and oxidative stress. It is a critical regulator of immune function and detoxification.

HiActives Broccoli Sprout Powder: Rich in Vitamins A & C, broccoli sprouts contain sulforaphane, which supports cellular health and provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits.

ElderMune Proprietary Blend: A superior elderberry preparation that supports your well-being.

Zinc: An essential mineral that plays a role in immune function.

Ginger Root Extract: Known for its calming and soothing benefits.

Probiotics: Including Streptococcus salivarius and Bacillus coagulans to support oral immune health and microbiome.

How to Use Renewal Kit™ for Travelers:

For optimal results, take one Renewal Kit™ for Travelers per every nonstop flight. If you have connecting or multiple flights, take one kit for each leg of your trip.

The Science Behind Renewal Kit™ for Travelers:

Renewal Kit™ for Travelers harnesses the power of Kyowa's Setria Glutathione, a groundbreaking compound that supports cellular health. By replenishing the body's glutathione levels, this kit helps you stay resilient during travel.

Dr. Patti Tveit Milligan, PhD, RD, CNS, the founder of the Renewal Kit™ for Travelers, explains, "Human potential is our passion. Vitality is our pursuit. Travel is our joy. With this kit, we are ready to take off and redefine how you travel."

Renewal Kit for Travelers is now available for purchase, offering you a new way to travel with resilience and vitality. To learn more and shop the kit, visit: https://renewalkit.com/

Contact:

Karen E. Todd, RD

Kyowa Hakko USA

[email protected]

About Setria® Glutathione

Setria® Glutathione, supplied by KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., is a clinically studied and innovative form of glutathione that, when taken orally, has been shown to replenish the body's reserves, which may be depleted as a result of poor lifestyle choices, stress or natural aging. Called the "master antioxidant," glutathione helps protect cells in the body from the damaging effects of oxidative stress and toxins. Setria® Glutathione is manufactured through an innovative fermentation process to yield high purity and high quality, is vegetarian and allergen-free. For more information about Setria® Glutathione, visit http://www.SetriaGlutathione.com

About Kyowa Hakko USA

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food products. For more information visit http://www.Kyowa-USA.com

**Setria® is a registered trademark of KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO. LTD

About Renewal Kit LLC

Renewal Kit LLC, founded by Dr. Patti Tveit Milligan, Ph.D., RD, CNS, is dedicated to transforming the way travelers experience their journeys. Inspired by her groundbreaking thesis titled "A New Perspective To Combat Jet Lag via unique Gastronomy Techniques – A Multi-Sensory Experience," Dr. Milligan embarked on a quest to redefine travel wellness. Recognizing a gap in the market, she created Renewal Kit™ for Travelers, a pioneering solution intelligently designed to address the challenges faced by travelers, including digestive discomfort, immune support, and fatigue. Rooted in evidence-based science and holistic wisdom, Renewal Kit LLC is committed to enhancing travel experiences naturally, empowering travelers to embark on their journeys with vitality and resilience. https://renewalkit.com/

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

