Introducing Rodeo de las Aguas™ Tequila Exclusive Pre-Sale on Spirits Seller ReserveBar.com

Cultivated and harvested from the mineral-rich red soil of the Southern Los Altos de Jalisco highlands of Mexico, Rodeo de las Aguas Tequila is hand-crafted and distilled with unbridled devotion to the true expression of agave. The small batch artisanal approach creates uniquely authentic tequilas, additive free, driven by purity, complexity, and exceptional finishes. A family-owned artisan business, the Rodeo de las Aguas distillery represents more than 100 years of traditional experience producing the finest pure agave spirits.

There are five classic Rodeo de las Aguas Tequila expressions: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Cristalino Añejo, and a 5-Year Extra Añejo sold in an elegant collector's edition gift box.

The inspiration for the Rodeo de las Aguas brand, a granddaughter of Luis Quinteros, an original settler of Los Angeles, in 1838 Maria Rita Valdez was granted 4,539 acres of land that became her home and the cattle ranch named Rancho Rodeo de las Aguas, which translates to "Ranch of the Gathering Waters." In the 20thCentury, Rancho Rodeo de las Aguas was developed into what is now known as Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive.

Rodeo de las Aguas Tequila is now available exclusively for pre-order through the premium online marketplace, ReserveBar.com/RodeodelasAguas.

