Introducing Sage Circle Alliance, Building a Better Tomorrow Today

A new organization has officially launched to endorse plant-based lifestyles, animal compassion, and environmental regeneration. Founded by a group of passionate change-makers and thought leaders, Sage Circle Alliance aims to inspire individuals to make positive lifestyle changes for the benefit of future generations.

KENOSHA, Wis., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the rising awareness of the connection between our health, the environment, and the Standard American Diet, the founders of Sage Circle Alliance saw a need for a platform to educate and empower individuals to choose a lifestyle proven to reduce negative impacts across the continent. The organization seeks to create a more compassionate world for all beings through advocacy, outreach, and education.