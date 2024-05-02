Introducing Sage Circle Alliance, Building a Better Tomorrow Today

A new organization has officially launched to endorse plant-based lifestyles, animal compassion, and environmental regeneration. Founded by a group of passionate change-makers and thought leaders, Sage Circle Alliance aims to inspire individuals to make positive lifestyle changes for the benefit of future generations.
KENOSHA, Wis., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the rising awareness of the connection between our health, the environment, and the Standard American Diet, the founders of Sage Circle Alliance saw a need for a platform to educate and empower individuals to choose a lifestyle proven to reduce negative impacts across the continent. The organization seeks to create a more compassionate world for all beings through advocacy, outreach, and education.
"We believe every individual has the power to make a difference through their daily choices," said Paul Chatlin, Co-founder of Sage Circle Alliance. "By choosing ethically and sustainably sourced foods, we can reduce animal suffering, support human health, and slow the destruction of all habitats. Our organization is here to support and guide individuals on their journey towards a more compassionate and sustainable way of living."
Sage Circle Alliance offers a variety of resources for entrepreneurs and other individuals interested in a healthier lifestyle.
"The organization also functions as a trade association to support the success and growth of the Whole Food Plant Predominant business sector. One way we do this is by facilitating collaborations between our members and other individuals, businesses, schools, and non-profits to promote plant-based food options and advocate for policies that protect animals and the environment," said Meryl Fury, MS, RN, Co-founder of Sage Circle Alliance. "This is the new paradigm for plant-based lifestyles, she added. We say the future of plant-based living starts now."
To learn more about Sage Circle Alliance and how to get involved, visit https://sagecirclealliance.org or follow Sage Circle Alliance] on social media.
Meryl Fury, Sage Circle Alliance, 1 2629149043 2629149043, [email protected], https://sagecirclealliance.org
