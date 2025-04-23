Introducing Salvia Social Sessions - A Fresh Experience in St. Helena, Napa Valley This May

"Pairing musical talent with local partners is an incredible opportunity to celebrate the dynamic spirit of our community through music, hospitality, and meaningful moments," said Heidi Miersemann, General Manager of Alila Napa Valley. Post this

Salvia Social Sessions: A Monthly Soirée of Live Music, Culinary Artistry, and Meaningful Connection.

Meet up for live vineyard view performances, cocktails, and bites every first Thursday from 5 - 7 p.m. Book your tickets: bit.ly/SalviaSocialSessionsTickets

Ticket per person: $20 // Includes one Signature cocktail + Salvia seasonal bite upon entry

Priority RSVP access will be given to existing local fans of the resort, as space is limited.

To launch Salvia Social Sessions, musician Roseanna will set the tone with her signature blend of cinematic pop-folk and a voice that's impossible to ignore. Formerly the frontwoman of The Rua, she earned three Top 20 and three Top 40 Billboard hits in the U.S., holding strong on the charts for 53 weeks. Her live performance marks the beginning of a vibrant new season—full of energy, creativity, and a fresh take on community connection.

"Pairing musical talent with local partners is an incredible opportunity to celebrate the dynamic spirit of our community through music, hospitality, and meaningful moments," said Heidi Miersemann, General Manager of Alila Napa Valley. "We're proud to create experiences that bring people together in such a serene and inspiring setting."

Discover Salvia: Where Napa's Spirit Comes Alive

Tucked in the heart of Napa Valley, Salvia is a breezy indoor-outdoor lounge that pairs laid-back charm with vibrant energy—perfect for unwinding and basking in the California sunshine. Merging Napa's culinary traditions with a modern, social atmosphere, Salvia offers a welcoming space for handcrafted cocktails on the sun-drenched veranda or farm-to-table dining in a relaxed yet lively setting.

Salvia's menu features highlights like The Smash Burger—layered with roasted tomato, caramelized onions, and special sauce on a brioche bun—alongside farm-fresh shareable salads, including one with fennel, tuna conserva, preserved tomato, and tonnato. Bar bites include a spring onion–avocado dip with garden herbs and trout roe. Each dish is inspired by seasonal finds from local farmers' markets and Salvia's on-site garden.

The bar program features expertly mixed craft cocktails and a curated selection of fine wines. Salvia is open seven days a week, offering breakfast, lunch, brunch, and dinner. Guests can choose from an à la carte menu featuring small bites, shareable plates, and full entrees, with the option to dine in the lounge, at the bar, or on the veranda. To make a reservation, visit: https://www.opentable.com/r/salvia-terrace-and-bar-st-helena

About Alila Napa Valley Food & Beverage Program:

About Salvia

Located in the heart of Napa Valley, Salvia is a vibrant gathering place where seasonal inspiration, creative expression, and community come together. Designed as a space to connect over delicious bites, local wines, and meaningful experiences. With its laid-back charm and deep roots in Napa's cultural fabric, Salvia offers a fresh, flavorful way to experience the valley.

About Violetto

Violetto is a luxurious 4 or 8 course tasting menu experience that weaves the soul of Napa Valley with the timeless elegance of Italian and French culinary traditions. Guided by the seasons, each artful course is a love letter to the land—an intimate dance between heritage and innovation, crafted to awaken the senses and stir the heart. For more information, visit www.violettonapavalley.com or @ViolettoNapa on Facebook and Instagram.

Violetto and Salvia are located at 1915 Main St, St. Helena, CA 94574, (707) 963-9004. Day use valet parking Is complimentary.

About Alila Napa Valley:

Nestled next to St. Helena's vibrant downtown Main Street, Alila Napa Valley is ideally placed to experience the best of California's most celebrated wine region – from exploring its awe-inspiring countryside to indulging in its epicurean lifestyle. The hotel features 64 luxuriously appointed guest rooms and suites that offer wrap-around terraces with outdoor bathing tubs and fireplaces. The resort is built surrounding a historic Georgian estate mansion in St. Helena and is home to signature restaurant Violetto, which features seasonal fare with Napa's finest local, organic and sustainable ingredients (the dining space formerly garnered acclaim as Acacia House). The heart of the resort is the 3,500 square foot Spa Alila and fitness center, an outdoor pool overlooking home vineyards for St. Helena wines and a 5,500 square foot event space, the largest in St. Helena, which includes the Acacia Barn, Terrace and Lawn. The space can accommodate luxury meetings and social events up to 120 people. Alila Napa Valley is designed as an intimate adult-only retreat with a fresh, modern approach to comfort and rejuvenation. Calming, neutral palettes and floor-to-ceiling glass walls designed by Yabu Pushelberg create soothing havens for relaxation with enchanting close-enough-to-touch vineyard and estate views. Explore more on https://www.alilahotels.com/napa-valley or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Ashley Teplin, Studio 707, 1 707-287-9727 101, [email protected], www.studio-707.com

SOURCE Salvia